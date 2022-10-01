H.S. football: North Penn, junior David Dawes, make a statement at CB South

WARRINGTON — One week earlier, North Penn didn’t just lose — it got its butt kicked by Central Bucks West, at home, to the tune of 35-14 that sent the Knights to a 2-3 record at the midway point of the season.

Needless to say, Monday at practice was gut-check time for a program that isn’t used to suffering those kinds of losses.

“I was mad, but I was motivated to go into the next game,” said junior linebacker/running back David Dawes. “That last game, forget about it, work hard and get this win like we did today.”

That victory was Friday night, on the road, at Central Bucks South, and thanks in no small part to Dawes on both sides of the ball, North Penn did just that by a 35-21 final score.

Defensively, Dawes, at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, is next up in the tradition of quality middle linebackers at North Penn. The team’s last two opponents, Neshaminy and CB West, ran the ball with a lot of success against the Knights. Needless to say, that was a point of emphasis in preparation, but not necessary with schemes or doing something different.

“It was more energy,” Dawes said. “Everybody was coming to work. Everybody was talking in practice.”

Against the Titans (also 3-3), North Penn made two fourth-and-short stops, including a one-on-one stuff by Dawes of CB South’s Sebastian Pacchione in the second half, and a stop on the 1-yard line on the final play of the first half. Defensive plays like that win games, and for the North Penn ‘’D,’ it could be a season-changer.

“It’s definitely really big, because we want to win the game,” Dawes said. “We come in here to win the game. We go to practice, we go to summer camps (and) we do everything. We do all that just for this right here.”

On the offensive side, playing short-yardage bruising running back, Dawes had three 1-yard touchdown runs on Friday.

Offense, defense or special teams, North Penn’s goal is always to win games, and a rough first half of the season hasn’t deterred this bunch.

“I’m here to win every single game,” Dawes said. “I’m here to win in the playoffs, and get farther than that.

“All the guys in there are hard-working. They want to win. We got the urge to win.”

Three Things We Learned :

Don’t kick it to Yazeed Haynes. CB South had all the momentum and a 7-0 lead after an 11-yard touchdown run by Corey Moore with 7 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first quarter. Then, the Titans kicked it deep and the North Penn senior took it back 93 yards for the tying score. That may just have been the most important kick return of the season for the Knights.

Ryan Zeltt to Haynes might be the most dangerous QB-receiver combination in the SOL National, but the combo of CB South’s Brett Szarko and Tommy Donnelly isn’t too bad either. Friday, they hooked up for a 49-yard TD pass in the third quarter that briefly gave the Titans a glimmer of hope at 28-14.

North Penn isn’t done yet. The Knights have four games left and nobody would be shocked if they run the table and find themselves back in the District One Class 6A playoffs. And who would want to face a NP team on a five-game win streak in the first round?

Game Balls:

Aside from his big kick return, Hayes caught four passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also made a highlight-reel 28-yard catch on third-and-nine to set up North Penn’s final score in the third quarter. Donnelly is a big time playmaker for CB South. Friday, he caught seven passes for 108 yards and a TD.

They said it:

“This is a real big win,” said North Penn’s Yazeed Haynes. “It’s a league game. Trying to make the playoffs, this is a real big win. It shows teams — a lot of teams started doubting us after that loss to CB West, so it really showed them that we’re the North Penn Knights that can get the job done.”

