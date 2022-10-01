ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Mt. Vernon gets the Big win on the Road Against Springfield Catholic

By Chaz Wright
 4 days ago

The Mountaineers on the road in this one taking on Springfield Catholic.

First drive, second play, Gavin Johnston will find Clayton Turner for the score and the Mountaineers are in for a quick six.

But from start to finish, this one was all Mountaineers as they take the win 42-7!

Mount Vernon, MO
