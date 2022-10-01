ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

How Acadiana football rallied from opening loss to win 4 straight, including over Comeaux

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

It’s a fair assessment that Acadiana football's season opener at Lafayette Christian was going to be its stiffest test through the first month-plus of 2022.

For the second straight year, the Wreckin’ Rams dropped the game to LCA . But for Acadiana coach Matt McCullough and his players, win or lose that opening game was going to be about how the team dealt with the result.

The Rams (4-1) responded how they needed. Including Friday’s 45-6 District 3-5A win over Comeaux at Bill Dotson Stadium, the Rams have rattled off the four straight wins.

“We’ve improved in all aspects,” McCullough said. “We had some blown assignment and coverages over at LCA and now we’re going a much better job of knowing what to do and doing it full-speed,” McCullough said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1jM1_0iHdDWWu00

Acadiana has outscored opponents by a combined 180-26 and Friday also marked the fourth consecutive contest Acadiana scored 48 or more points.

Running back Keven Williams, as he has been dating back to last year, has been the catalyst offensively since the opening loss. The senior has amassed 547 rushing yards the last four games and scored nine touchdowns.

LHSAA SCORES Statewide scoreboard from Week 5

TOP 10 GAMES Here are the best games in Acadiana for Week 5

WEEK 5 SCHEDULE Full schedule this week for Acadiana teams

He did again against the Spartans, rushing for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

“I try to focus on the little things,” Williams said. “Focus in on being a leader and teammates. I feel like doing the little things leads to success.”

As efficient as Acadiana’s offense has been averaging nearly 50 points per game during the win streak, it defense, led by linebacker Jaylen Lawrence, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns commit, and defensive lineman Dominck McKinley, who has offers from Texas Tech, UL, Houston and others, has been just as solid.

Comeaux managed just 113 yards on Acadiana’s defense, which forced three turnovers in the win.

From giving up 38 points at LCA due to the aforementioned missed assignments as they ushered in a few new starters, the Rams have settled in with the growth in experience, Lawrence said.

“Whenever you’ve got good players on defense that are starting for the first time, it’s going to take them a little while which I think the first game it took them a while to come back,” Lawrence said. “We got our defensive backs, linebacker and defensive linemen on track. That’s what we’ve been doing and we’ve been dominating.”

McCullough and his offensive staff worked to build up some confidence, as well as give future opponents like John Curtis, Southside and Carencro something else on film to think about, in the passing game with sophomore quarterback Caden Dibetta against Comeaux.

Dibetta went 5-of-12 for 35 yards, a high number for Acadian’s veer offense.

“We have a lot of weapons of offense that allow us to move the ball around, do some different things on the outside and inside, I think our tight ends have played well,” McCullough said.

“Defensively, our linebackers have played extremely well and it’s allowed our defensive backs and our defensive line to get better and better.”

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: How Acadiana football rallied from opening loss to win 4 straight, including over Comeaux

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1037thegame.com

Teurlings Catholic, Opelousas High enter Top 10 in Class 4A Poll

Others receiving votes: Archbishop Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 19, Northwood-Shreveport 9, Leesville 7, Plaquemine 4, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 4, Cecilia 3, McDonogh 35 1. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 4-1.
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Lafayette, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Lafayette, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Acadiana#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lafayette Christian#Lca#Lhsaa#Spartans
brproud.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
Texas Tech University
theadvocate.com

Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday

The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy