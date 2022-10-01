Arch Manning breaks high school passing records held by uncles Peyton, and Eli Manning

Quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Division III semifinals on Nov. 24, 2021. Scott Clause/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Friday night, Arch Manning, son of Cooper Manning, topped his Super Bowl-winning uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, in the record books.

The Texas commit set the high school football record for touchdown passes and receiving yards, which Peyton and Eli previously held. Manning helped power Isidore Newman School over Pearl River 52-22, finishing the night 17-of-28, passing for 356 yards and seven touchdowns.

The No. 1 ranked prospect of the 2023 class broke both high school records in the first quarter Friday night. Entering the game, Manning was tied with Peyton with 93 career touchdown passes and sat 130 yards off Eli's 7,368-yard pace.

A five-star recruit, Manning took official visits at Alabama and Georgia before ultimately choosing to be a Longhorn. Manning's decision reportedly came down to Texas and Georgia, but he decided to play for Steve Sarkisian.

According to The Athletic, Texas spent nearly $280,000 during Manning's official visit.