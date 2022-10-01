ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arch Manning breaks high school passing records held by uncles Peyton, and Eli Manning

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7SGQ_0iHdCwB300
Quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Division III semifinals on Nov. 24, 2021. Scott Clause/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Friday night, Arch Manning, son of Cooper Manning, topped his Super Bowl-winning uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, in the record books.

The Texas commit set the high school football record for touchdown passes and receiving yards, which Peyton and Eli previously held. Manning helped power Isidore Newman School over Pearl River 52-22, finishing the night 17-of-28, passing for 356 yards and seven touchdowns.

The No. 1 ranked prospect of the 2023 class broke both high school records in the first quarter Friday night. Entering the game, Manning was tied with Peyton with 93 career touchdown passes and sat 130 yards off Eli's 7,368-yard pace.

A five-star recruit, Manning took official visits at Alabama and Georgia before ultimately choosing to be a Longhorn. Manning's decision reportedly came down to Texas and Georgia, but he decided to play for Steve Sarkisian.

According to The Athletic, Texas spent nearly $280,000 during Manning's official visit.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy

After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Cooper Manning
The Spun

College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video

Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach

Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."

Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has updated his rankings after Week 5. Week 5 featured some very notable results, including Alabama and Georgia narrowly escaping Arkansas and Missouri on the road, respectively. Elsewhere, Ohio State took a while to get going against Rutgers, before dominating the Scarlet Knights on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Isidore Newman School#Athletic
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful weekend in the college football world. Week 5 of the 2022 college football regular season was a big one, with several games between ranked teams. Georgia and Alabama both played tight contests, with the Bulldogs barely escaping...
TECHNOLOGY
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5

When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

43K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy