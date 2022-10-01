COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football's Harrison Mevis is the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced by the league on Monday. In front of Missouri's largest crowd since 2019, Mevis displayed an exceptional comeback against then-No. 1 Georgia, hitting 5-of-5 field goals, including two from 40+ and two from 50+. His final make of the game was a 56-yarder – the new national leader - that matched his career long from the 2021 Boston College game.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO