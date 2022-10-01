ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mutigers.com

Mevis Named SEC Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football's Harrison Mevis is the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced by the league on Monday. In front of Missouri's largest crowd since 2019, Mevis displayed an exceptional comeback against then-No. 1 Georgia, hitting 5-of-5 field goals, including two from 40+ and two from 50+. His final make of the game was a 56-yarder – the new national leader - that matched his career long from the 2021 Boston College game.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

No. 1 Georgia Rallies Late For 26-22 Victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri had the college football world and the top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on upset alert for much of the game Saturday night on Faurot Field, but Georgia (5-0, 2-0) wriggled off the hook in the second half and prevailed for a 26-22 victory.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Mizzou Football Returns to St. Louis In 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri football is headed back to St. Louis for the first time since 2010. Mizzou's game against Memphis, scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, will now be played in St. Louis at The Dome at America's Center (66,965). The Tigers last played in St. Louis in 2010, a 23-13 win over Illinois, the final game of the Arch Rivalry Series, which ran from 2002-10. Mizzou went 6-0 in that series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mutigers.com

Soccer Holds No. 21 Mississippi State to a 0-0 Draw

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri soccer team held No. 21 Mississippi State to a 0-0 draw Friday, Sept. 30 at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. The Tigers are now 1-2-1 in conference play. Mizzou (4-5-2) held Mississippi State (9-0-3) scoreless despite the Bulldogs being tied for third...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Columbia, MO
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Columbia, MO
State
South Carolina State
mutigers.com

Women’s Swim and Dive Splits Duals with Arizona State and Georgia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri men's and women's swimming and diving teams split duals against Arizona State and Georgia at the tri-dual meet at Georgia on Oct. 1. The men's team fell to both Georgia 205 -95 and to Arizona State 191-109. The women defeated Arizona State 164.5-133.5 and fell to Georgia 190-105.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy