Vote Now: Week 7 Best Play of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

Play #1: Abingdon’s Caden Sheffield returns a blocked punt for a touchdown in a win over Central.

Play #2: David Crockett’s Jaevon Emile bowls over a Sullivan East defender on his way to the endzone.

Play #3: Happy Valley’s Jamie Esterline scoops up a 73-yard kickoff return for a score.

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.

