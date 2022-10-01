Vote Now: Week 7 Best Play of the Week
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!
Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.
Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:
- Play #1: Abingdon’s Caden Sheffield returns a blocked punt for a touchdown in a win over Central.
- Play #2: David Crockett’s Jaevon Emile bowls over a Sullivan East defender on his way to the endzone.
- Play #3: Happy Valley’s Jamie Esterline scoops up a 73-yard kickoff return for a score.
Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.
