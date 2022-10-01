ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Vote Now: Week 7 Best Play of the Week

By Nick Dugan, Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWv2K_0iHdCTm600

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

  • Play #1: Abingdon’s Caden Sheffield returns a blocked punt for a touchdown in a win over Central.
  • Play #2: David Crockett’s Jaevon Emile bowls over a Sullivan East defender on his way to the endzone.
  • Play #3: Happy Valley’s Jamie Esterline scoops up a 73-yard kickoff return for a score.
Final scores Final Scores & Highlights: Week 7 high school football games

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Happy Valley kickoff return voted Best Play of the Week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities voted, and the Week 7 Best Play of the Week belongs to Happy Valley’s Jamie Esterline. Esterline returned a 73-yard kickoff for a touchdown, helping Happy Valley top Cumberland Gap 35-32 in Friday’s close matchup. Other plays in the running for the Best Play of the Week were […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU Quarles thinks team needs to learn how to finish

Johnson City, TN — Preseason excitement and expectations were high for the Bucs – starting the season ranked inside the FCS Top 10 … Now 5 weeks in – there aren’t many who thought the team would be a 2-3 team in October and still winless in the SoCon. Head Coach George Quarles said as […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Hokies hamper Bucs in 2-0 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of first-half tallies from visiting Virginia Tech proved to be enough to slip past ETSU men’s soccer on Tuesday night. In the sixth minute, the Blue and Gold’s Dominic Foster was whistled for a foul inside the box. VT’s Danny Flores would step up and knock home the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Johnson City, TN
Football
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
WJHL

Another local team earns a spot in the AP Tennessee prep football poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There are now six Northeast Tennessee teams ranked in the latest AP Tennessee prep football poll. Chuckey-Doak is new to this week’s poll. After defeating previously undefeated Unicoi County last Thursday, the Black Knights are now ranked No. 8 in Class 3A. Unicoi County dropped from No. 4 to No. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Science Hill and West Ridge advance in the Big 5 volleyball tournament

Gray, TN — District volleyball got underway tonight in Gray…. Dobyns-Bennett faced West Ridge in the opening round Lady Wolves would strike first…Rylie Haney waiting at the net for easy pickings and she sends it down with authority Back come the Lady Indians when they find Riley Brandon coming to the net for the spike…D-B […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Chattanooga tops ETSU, claims The Rail Trophy with late surge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite a stout performance from the ETSU defense through the first three quarters, No. 10 Chattanooga broke through in the fourth, scoring 21 points in the final frame for a 24-16 victory. The Bucs got off to a hot start in the misty drizzle, as Bryson Irby scampered in for […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Abingdon#Central#Final Scores Highlights#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

International Storytelling Festival returns for 50th year this Friday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 50th annual International Storytelling Festival will kick off Friday in Jonesborough. The three-day festival will take place in person for the first time since the pandemic began. Kiran Singh Sirah, president of the International Storytelling Center, says it is great to be back for the festival’s 50th year. “Coming back […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

JC Tiebreakers announces 3,000 sqft expansion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tiebreakers is set to expand their Johnson City facility less than a year after opening, a press release said Monday. “We have big plans to bring some of the live entertainment from Gatlinburg to Tiebreakers in Johnson City,” said Eric Hensley, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve had an overwhelming response to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

The show goes on: Music in the Castle continues through weather

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Weather didn’t stop the 70th annual Music in the Castle from being held at Tennessee High School this year. “It’s steeped in tradition and we’re grateful for that and we definitely need to keep it going for years and years to come,” says Tennessee High School band director, David Semones. The […]
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

First night of Country Thunder kicks off despite rain

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain didn’t stop the first night of the Country Thunder Music Festival at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jason Aldean performed to a crowd of rain-soaked fans. About 32,000 people bought tickets to the two-day event sold-out event. “I’m super excited to be here to be enjoying outdoor music,” Fan Melissa Elmess said. […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

West Ridge High School grieving, honoring Gracie McBryant

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Monday marked the beginning of a difficult week for West Ridge High School as students and staff tried to make sense of the loss of a freshman student over the weekend. 14-year-old Gracie McBryant died in a camper fire on Ayrshire Road in Bristol just before 6 a.m. Saturday. “We do have […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Music historians reflect on Loretta Lynn’s death

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – After the death of Loretta Lynn, local country music historians are mourning her passing in their own way. “It’s something that you know is going to come at some point, but it’s always a sad and a shocking time,” said Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

JC Candyland Christmas trees sold out in record time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Event organizers announced that Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas trees available for decoration have completely sold out this year. According to Downtown Johnson City officials, the 155 trees that local organizations and businesses decorate each year sold out in record time. Candyland Christmas is set to light up Founders and King […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Running to Remember: Milligan holds Eli Cramer Invitational in honor of athlete killed in crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University hosted its first annual Eli Cramer Invitational to honor the cross-country runner who was killed while on a practice run earlier this year. This invitational allowed friends and family of Cramer to honor and remember him. Many sported shirts saying “your mom’s favorite runner” and “Live like Eli”. “Your […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Isaiah 117 launches campaign in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Supporters and community members gathered in the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College for the campaign announcement for an Isaiah House in Washington County. The campaign announcement kicks off the awareness part of the campaign: telling others about Isaiah 117 and what it can do for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Hawkins County 911 reports Verizon outages

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County officials announced Tuesday that multiple people reported trouble reaching 911 from a Verizon-serviced phone. Emergency officials urge anyone who needs to get in touch with Hawkins County 911 to call 423-272-7121 for assistance. A release from the county’s emergency communications said that Verizon is working to fix the issue, […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy