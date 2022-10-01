Frontenac gets a big win over Columbus
Frontenac were on the road to play Columbus and they get a big win over the Titans 35-8.
The Raiders are at home to host Baxter Springs, October 7th at 7:00 pm.
The Titans next game will be away at St. Mary's Colgan on October 7th at 7:00 pm.
