Frontenac, KS

Frontenac gets a big win over Columbus

By Tichina Coleman
 4 days ago

Frontenac were on the road to play Columbus and they get a big win over the Titans 35-8.

The Raiders are at home to host Baxter Springs, October 7th at 7:00 pm.

The Titans next game will be away at St. Mary’s Colgan on October 7th at 7:00 pm.

