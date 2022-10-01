Hopewell shakes off slow start, regroups for impressive 40-20 win over Quaker Valley

HOPEWELL — Two of the Beaver Valley’s WPIAL Class 3A schools squared off against one another Friday night at Tony Dorsett Stadium as Hopewell hosted Quaker Valley in a conference showdown. After an undisciplined start for the Vikings, a balanced offensive attack propelled Hopewell over the Quakers by a final score of 40-20.

Things did not go as planned for Vikings from the jump as they found themselves in a 12-0 hole after Daveyon Jackson fumbled the ball on the first play from scrimmage, allowing the Quakers to return it for a touchdown. Troy Kozar later found the end zone on Quaker Valley's first offensive possession as he connected with Christian Brown for a 21-yard score, leading the 12-0 lead early in the matchup.

“We spotted them 12 points from the jump and the biggest thing as a coaching staff was that we needed to keep them calm," Hopewell head coach Matt Weiss said. "We knew there was no momentum swing there because they just got two quick ones and we knew that we could just keep chopping away and get back into the game and we knew that we were in a good spot.”

It seemed as if Quaker Valley was about to run away with the ballgame from the jump but the Viking offense sprang to life as they put up 27 unanswered points in the first half.

A big part of the offensive onslaught was the rushing ability of Jackson, who found the end zone twice, rushing it in from 7 yards out followed that up with a 45-yard score near the end of the first quarter to give the Vikings their first lead of the contest. Jackson ended the night with three touchdowns.

Weiss was pleased with Jackson’s ability to bounce back and become a reliable option in the backfield to kickstart the Hopewell offense.

“After fumbling on the first play of the game when he ran the kick return for a touchdown that eventually got called back, you could see where his mindset was," Weiss said. "That was a big thing this offseason when we were working with our kids was that we were working on being mentally strong and being able to have a next man mentality and that is exactly what it was.”

The pass game also was effective for the Vikings as freshman Kingston Krotec found Zander Muzy two for scores to help pad the Hopewell lead.

“You are seeing Krotec grow,” Weiss said. “It is tough for a freshman to play any position and for a freshman to play quarterback it is extremely difficult. He takes his coaching very well and his poise, and his confidence was something that we never questioned and that really carries him a long way and helps him with his growth.”

As the half was about to conclude, Quaker Valley cut the Viking lead down to just one possession after Kozar found Jakub Pickett for a 4-yard score, making it a 27-20 game at the half.

The second half was considerably slower than the start of the game as both teams traded possessions to begin the third quarter.

Quaker Valley had a chance to knot the game up at 27 after an errant snap by the Vikings set the Quakers up at the Hopewell 9 yard line, well within striking distance. But the Viking defense held Quaker Valley on that drive as some great defense and some bad penalties had the Quakers attempting a field goal from the 24-yard line. The attempt was unsuccessful, once again gave Hopewell the ball back.

“We had to battle a lot not only just the other team today and there’s a lot of different things that go on during the game and there is adversity that you have to challenge," Quaker Valley head coach Jason Cappa said. "We are young and inexperienced and it shows when we are not playing teams that are young and inexperienced.”

After hitting a rut for the majority of the third quarter, the Vikings added on some insurance as a Krotec 2-yard shovel pass to Sonny Kasanzale added to the lead before Jackson scored for the third time on the night — this time from 33 yards out – to double the Hopewell lead.

Hopewell improves to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play on the year. The Vikings will be home once again next week when they take on Keystone Oaks at 7 p.m. As for Quaker Valley, the Quakers fall to 1-4 on the season, dropping the second game in a row. The Quakers will take on South Park next Friday at 7 p.m.