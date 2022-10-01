ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Library Lines: Tombs, blood, and ghost stories!

By Emily Clare
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
The Cheboygan Area Public Library will be hosting three great programs the month of October that include these fun, festive, and ghoulish topics — but don’t worry, it is not as scary as it sounds.

First, explore presidential grave sites with historian Valerie Gugala and her program titled “Who’s in Grant’s Tomb” on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. An old joke is, “Who is buried in Grant’s Tomb?” Do you know the answer? This program will take you on a tour of 39 presidents and examine their grave markers, burial spots, and more. And you will discover the answer to “who’s in Grant’s tomb?” along the way.

The “Who’s in Grant’s Tomb” program will be viewable in person at the Cheboygan Area Public Library as well as via Zoom. The speaker will be presenting from her home in Illinois. The Zoom Meeting ID is 819 9401 5140 and the Passcode is 298750. The Zoom link is also available from the Cheboygan Area Public Library’s Calendar of Events on cheboyganlibrary.org (under the “Looking For” menu). Anyone is welcome to attend the program whichever way they prefer. If anyone has any questions about accessing the program via Zoom, they may stop by the Cheboygan Area Public Library anytime to receive assistance from a staff member.

Next, the Cheboygan Area Public Library will be hosting a blood drive 1-6:45 p.m. Oct. 20 with Versiti Blood Centers of Michigan. Blood donations are a vital part of medical treatments and are always needed. Anyone interested in donating may sign up by calling the Cheboygan Area Public Library at 231-627-2381 or stopping by the library at 100 S. Bailey St. or calling Versiti Blood Centers of Michigan at 866-642-5663 or visiting versiti.org/michigan and searching for sponsor code "Cheboygan Public Library." Walk-ins are also welcome.

Now, for the ghost stories! The Cheboygan Area Public Library will be having a night of “Ghosts & Goblins & Haunted Stories” on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. This family-friendly event will offer some (kind-of) scary stories for an evening of festive fun. Be prepared to laugh and shriek!

All of these programs are free and open to the community, so bring your friends and family to the library for some October fun.

— Emily Clare is program director of the Cheboygan Area Public Library.

