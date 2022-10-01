Last-second TD lifts Chisholm over Crosby-Ironton

CHISHOLM — Former New York Yankee catcher Yogi Berra came up with numerous euphemisms, but the one he’s most famous for is ‘It ain’t over till it’s over.’

The Chisholm High School football team took that to heart against Crosby-Ironton.

The Bluestreaks watched the Rangers come back from a 20-8 deficit to tie it 20-20 with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

It looked like the game was heading to overtime, but who thought 13 seconds wasn't enough time to score? Chisholm coach Nick Milani, that’s who.

Milani had quarterback Dominic Olson drop back and heave it downfield to July Abernathy.

Abernathy pulled it in, broke a couple of tackles and scored on an 80-yard touchdown reception as time ran out to give the Bluestreaks a 26-20 victory over Crosby-Ironton Friday at Joel Maturi Field.

It wasn’t a Hail Mary pass. It was a straight go-route, and Abernathy used his athleticism to give Chisholm the win.

“I knew July was faster than their guy, and I knew Dom could make the throw,” Milani said. “I’ll have to rewatch it because I don’t remember what happened right now.”

The game was tied 8-8 most of the way through the second quarter.

Dylan Klancher had a 5-yard scoring run in the first quarter, and Abernathy scored on a 15-yard pass from Olson in the second quarter.

That’s when things turned in the Bluestreaks’ favor.

Shane Zancauske picked up a fumble and rambled in from 25 yards out to make it 14-6.

“It was huge to get a defensive score, our first one this season,” Milani said. “Any time you get a defensive or special teams score, that’s good for your team.”

On the ensuing kickoff, the Rangers didn’t fall on the ball and Chisholm recovered.

This time, Crosby-Ironton’s defense held, turning the Bluestreaks over on downs, but another fumble set Chisholm up in the red zone.

This time, the Bluestreaks capitalized as Olson connected with Zancauske on a 20-yard scoring strike to make it 20-8.

Milani thought that not scoring on that second turnover might be detrimental to his squad.

“Offensively, we have to do better, clean things up in the red zone,” Milani said. “. Once again, our defense stepped up and got us the ball back. That made up for it, but I still would have liked to have been up two more scores.”

For Ranger coach Bryan Syrstad, it was a half of what ifs?

“We’d get something going, then turn the ball over,” Syrstad said. “We couldn’t find any consistency. We came out and played a little better in the second half, but turnovers stopped drives.

“They made plays, and we didn’t.”

Crosby-Ironton was warming up for a second-half comeback.

After an interception by Jason Anderson on the Crosby-Ironton five, the Rangers proceeded to march 95 yards, converting on one fourth-down play, culminating in a Gabriel Ridlon 5-yard scoring run to make it 20-14.

Bryan Syrstad

“We told them to execute our game plan,” Syrstad said. “We ran the ball well, and we knew we could do that. It’s the little details. They brought some extra blitzes, and we couldn’t get guys on them.

“We put together some long drives, but some of them stalled with penalties or turnovers. You can’t do that to win ball games.”

The Rangers did fumble the ball away on another drive in the middle of the fourth quarter, but they got the ball back with under three minutes to play.

This time, Crosby-Ironton cashed in to tie it 20-20.

Quarterback Kolbe Severson connected with Jacob Millsop on a 25-yard scoring strike, with 13 ticks remaining.

“We knew they were going to run the ball,” Milani said. “They did a good job of it. On our side, the clock ran. I’ll take it because they ran the clock down to the last seconds, but they kind of ran all over us in the second half.”

Suyrstad said, “The guys put a drive together. They didn’t give up. Hats off to our guys for keeping fighting. They made a heck of a play at the end of the game to win it.”

Crosby-Ironton had the chance to take the lead, but the Rangers two-point conversion was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage to keep the score tied.

“The part of the game that sums up the whole entirety of the game was that two-point conversion stop,” Milani said. “Our guys didn’t quit. We came out, had one play and we made a play.”

The kickoff went into the end zone, and Chisholm took over on its own 20.

The rest is history.

“We dropped more guys than we normally do back, but their receiver made a heck of a play on the ball,” Syrstad said. “We weren’t there. At the end of the day, we have to make more plays.”

CI 8 0 6 6 — 20

CHS 8 12 0 6 — 26

First Quarter:

CI — Dylan Klancher 5 run (Gabriel Ridlon run)

C — July Abernathy 15 pass from Dominic Olson (Eli Pessenda pass from Olson

Second Quarter:

C — Shane Zancauske 24 fumble return (pass failed)

C — Zancauske 20 pass from Olson (run failed)

Third Quarter:

CI — Ridlon 7 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter:

CI — Jacob Millsop 25 pass from Kolb Severson (run failed)

C — Abernathy 80 pass from Olson (no point after attempted)

Cherry 48

Bigfork 6

BIGFORK — The Tigers got two touchdowns from Isaac Asuma en route to the win over the Huskies on the road Friday.

Asuma scored on a 14-yard pass from Noah Sundquist in the first quarter, then he had a 1-yard scoring strike from Sundquist in the third quarter.

Noah Asuma had a five-yard scoring run, and Carson Brown hauled in a 26-yard scoring pass from Sundquist.

Kaleb Rinerson had a 9-yard run, and Mason Heitzman scored on a 48-yard run to cap the scoring for the Tigers.

Bigfork’s lone score came on a 10-yard scoring strike from Jhace Pearson to Bradley Haley.

BHS 0 0 0 6 — 6

CHS 24 0 24 0 — 48

First Quarter:

C — Isaac Asuma 14 pass from Noah Sundquist (Sundquist pass to Isaac Asuma)

C — Noah Asuma 5 run (Sundquist pass to Noah Asuma)

C — Carson Brown 26 pass from Sundquist (Kaleb Rinerson run)

Second Quarter:

No scoring

Third Quarter:

C — Isaac Asuma 1 pass from Sundquist (Rinerson run)

C — Rinerson 9 run (Ellis Kowarsch run)

C — Mason Heitzman 48 run (Ian Kimmes run)

Fourth Quarter:

B — Bradley Haley 10 pass from Jhace Pearson (run failed)