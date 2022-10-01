KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Boyscout at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there! My name is Boyscout. I am one of the dogs who was saved from a shelter in Texas. I am very sweet and super smart! I know a few commands like sit, stay, lay down, and shake! I am great with other dogs and have made many four-legged friends here at KAAS. I am a HUGE fan of butt scratches and ear rubs, they are the quickest way to my heart! One important thing about me is I am very scared of children. The shelter isn't sure why but they think it must have to do with something I experienced while in Texas. I would do best in a home with children above the age of 8 or without kids. If you are looking for a friendly, laid back guy like myself, then stop by the shelter or call today. I would be so happy to meet you!

KEARNEY, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO