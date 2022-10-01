Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska volleyball remains undefeated in Big 10 play
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska athletics:. The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team swept Michigan State 25-18, 25-23, 25-9 on Thursday night at the Breslin Center. The Huskers extended their Big Ten record to 5-0 and moved to 13-1 this season. The Spartans dropped to 10-6 and...
foxnebraska.com
Phase 1 of new Northwest High School football stadium complete
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Northwest High School has finished phase 1 of its new football stadium. The stadium got some major upgrades after many years of deciding on renovations. The school board came together and decided it was time to update the stadium. “The focus really shifted...
foxnebraska.com
Resilient Huskers Rally at Rutgers
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska overcame a 13-point deficit with a pair of second-half touchdowns, as the Huskers captured a 14-13 road win at Rutgers on Friday night in Piscataway, N.J. The win was Nebraska's first victory when trailing after three quarters since the...
foxnebraska.com
Athlete of the Week: Carlos Collazo cashes in on two school records
AURORA, Neb. — Aurora has been an unstoppable force in Class C1 this season and senior tailback Carlos Collazo is a major reason why. He is averaging 228 rushing yards and four touchdowns per game and recently broke a pair of school records in the Huskies' 54-14 win over the Minden Whippets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
Remains found near Harvard identified as missing woman from Columbus
HARVARD, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has identified the remains found east of Harvard Wednesday morning. According to NSP, after the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Garnett’s body was found...
foxnebraska.com
Rue21 stores in Grand Island, Kearney closing
KEARNEY, Neb. — Rue21, a teen clothing retailer, is closing shop in central Nebraska. Locations in Kearney and Grand Island will be closing. The Kearney store at the Hilltop Mall opened in 2014. A year later, Grand Island's Conestoga Mall welcomed the outlet. Employees were recently informed of the...
foxnebraska.com
Authorities ID 6 killed in southeastern Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska have identified the six young people killed in a car crash that was first reported by the cellphone of one of the passengers killed. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the driver of the Honda Accord was 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln. Four passengers died at the scene: 21-year-old Octavias Farr, 22-year-old Jonathan Koch, and 22-year-old Nicholas Bisesi, all of Lincoln, and 23-year-old Benjamin Lenagh of Omaha. A sixth passenger, 24-year-old Cassie Brenner of Lincoln — died later at a hospital.
foxnebraska.com
Plans move forward for new GICC elementary
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Central Catholic is in motion to build an elementary school attached to the high school. The school will expand to the north and the west sides of the property. Two hundred students are already enrolled for the future elementary school with plenty of space for more. Jordan Engle, the principal of the school, said they are excited about the future and the fundraising is going well.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxnebraska.com
Ogg resigning as Nebraska State Fair executive director
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the heels of a successful Nebraska State Fair, Executive Director Bill Ogg is resigning. Ogg joined the Fair in 2020 just months before the event held in the first months of the COVID pandemic that saw Nebraska hold a fair when many states did not.
foxnebraska.com
Kearney Regional Airport celebrates changes
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Regional Airport celebrated not one, not two, but three major changes on Wednesday. The first was a ribbon cutting for Kearney Flight Services, a new city department which provides fuel and general aviation services at the airport. The second was revealing terminal renovations and...
foxnebraska.com
Sears Hometown Store in Kearney closing
KEARNEY, Neb. — More changes are coming to the Kearney Hilltop Mall. Sears Hometown Store is having a blowout sale as they're closing. Deals are happening until Oct.27, when they shut the doors for good, or sooner if they sell out. They previously moved from a location north of...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Boyscout
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Boyscout at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi there! My name is Boyscout. I am one of the dogs who was saved from a shelter in Texas. I am very sweet and super smart! I know a few commands like sit, stay, lay down, and shake! I am great with other dogs and have made many four-legged friends here at KAAS. I am a HUGE fan of butt scratches and ear rubs, they are the quickest way to my heart! One important thing about me is I am very scared of children. The shelter isn't sure why but they think it must have to do with something I experienced while in Texas. I would do best in a home with children above the age of 8 or without kids. If you are looking for a friendly, laid back guy like myself, then stop by the shelter or call today. I would be so happy to meet you!
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxnebraska.com
Crossing guards return to Wasmer Elementary
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island elementary school has brought back its safety program. 5th grade students at Wasmer Elementary help their teachers, parents and other students cross the street to get to the school. The program helps students build social skills, emotional skills and get some real life experience helping others.
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN: October 7, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - State’s first commercial carbon capture and storage project to be in Bridgeport. - Congressman Flood, Republicans push to study foreign investment in U.S. farmland.
foxnebraska.com
Event aims to strengthen connections between KPD, community
KEARNEY, Neb. — Building bridges and strengthening connections, that’s the goal of the Faith and Blue event hosted by New Life Church and the Kearney Police Department. Families are invited to enjoy good food, play games, and explore some of law enforcement’s vehicles and equipment, all in hopes of increasing trust between KPD and the community.
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: National Bullying Prevention Month
KEARNEY, Neb. — October is National Bullying Prevention Month. Parents, school staff, and other caring adults have a role to play in preventing bullying. Jordan Anderson with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on how you can talk to kids to understand what bullying is, and how to deal with the situation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxnebraska.com
Money Matters: How to spot impersonator texts
OMAHA, Neb. — Receive a text from Mom or Dad? Might want to think twice before you reply. The Better Business Bureau said they have received reports of scammers sending text messages with a spoofed caller ID that indicates the message is from a parent. Josh Planos with the...
foxnebraska.com
Quick Bites: Baked S'mores Oatmeal Bars
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy breakfast recipe. 1 box (6 packets) Kodiak Cake Chocolate Chip Instant Oatmeal. 1.Preheat Oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8 x 8 baking dish. 2.Empty the oatmeal packets into a large bowl. Add egg, butter and milk. Whisk...
foxnebraska.com
Two crashes believed to involve alcohol under investigation in Merrick County
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — The Merrick County Sheriff's Office is investigating two crashes that happened within hours of each other believing to involve alcohol. The first happened at around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday just northeast of Chapman. A car was heading north on 8th Road and failed to stop at...
foxnebraska.com
Superior man sentenced for meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Superior man caught with drugs in Beatrice will spend several years in prison. Federal officials say Joseph Harwell, 40, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth.
Comments / 0