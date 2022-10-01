Read full article on original website
The_Zealot
3d ago
I find it ironic that leftists stand up for freedom of the oppressed over seas while at the same time push a socialist agenda for Americans
Reply(1)
14
Sick of the spin
3d ago
Why don't they go back and fight for their county? ...oh.. they want to live in a place OTHERS FOUGHT AND DIED FOR
Reply(4)
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett won't commit to accepting election result
Source: Kim Crockett for Secretary of State, Facebook. Republican Kim Crockett, who is challenging Democrat Steve Simon to become Secretary of State – responsible for overseeing Minnesota's elections, will not commit to accepting the results of next month's mid-terms. In a debate on WCCO Radio at the weekend, Crockett...
Minn. Supreme Court orders Ramsey County to send corrected ballots after listing dead GOP candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After Ramsey County printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position, Minnesota's highest court has ordered new ballots be printed. The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. Peterson died in August, and the Republican Party says it submitted a certificate of nomination and affidavit confirming Hesselgrave as the replacement candidate late that month. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County. The issue was...
Chinese billionaire Richard Liu settles US rape allegation
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chinese billionaire and JD.com founder Richard Liu agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a former University of Minnesota student who alleged he raped her in her Minneapolis apartment after a night of dinner and drinks with wealthy Chinese executives in 2018, attorneys for both sides announced late Saturday.
To reform Minneapolis Police Department, look to Northern Ireland and the Patten Report
Recent commentaries on Minneapolis policing suggest adding more police or forging a court order requiring multiple governmental and community entities to enter a compact to “achieve racial justice and equity, reduce crime, increase safety for all and foster trust throughout our community.” The first approach is too narrow; the second is too vague and unrealistic. […] The post To reform Minneapolis Police Department, look to Northern Ireland and the Patten Report appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.
valleynewslive.com
MN announces nearly $500 in frontline worker pay, money going out soon
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will soon be getting a nearly $500 check from the state. Gov. Tim Walz announced frontline workers will get exactly $487.45 to recognize their efforts and work during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. These payments will start going out as soon as Oct. 5 and will continue through the fall.
KAAL-TV
Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay
More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
Minnesota State Patrol Pledges 30% More Women By 2030
The Minnesota State Patrol wants to improve upon something that they're already leading the way with. As they look towards the future and recruitment efforts, they're making a pledge towards hiring more female troopers in a big way. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol have joined in on the national...
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Minnesota Researchers Discover Ancient Meteor Crash Site Below Mississippi River Suburb
Researchers at the University of Minnesota have discovered an enormous meteor crash site that dates back nearly 500 million years under a Mississippi river suburb. A Minnesota Geological Survey team stumbled upon the site while updating a geological map of Dakota County, which runs along the border of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud?
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz found out about suspicious activity in a child food aid program — now the subject of a massive federal law enforcement dragnet — around the time that local nonprofit Feeding Our Future sued the state Department of Education in November 2020, his office told the Reformer Friday. Republicans have sought to […] The post When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Moving to Minnesota? Might Want to Know about Other “Minnesota Freeze”
Minnesotan's have always prided themselves in being "Minnesota Nice". As seen HERE. We have sweatshirts, t-shirts and other merch with the actual saying on it. But is that always the case? Recently, someone took to reddit.com to ask if we had something like the "Seattle Freeze" because him and his wife are looking at moving to Minnesota.
fox9.com
Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
mprnews.org
Crockett won’t say she’ll accept election results
The Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state Kim Crockett wouldn’t say Sunday whether she would accept the results of the 2022 election and that too often incumbent DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon has been willing to trade making voting convenient for ensuring that results are accurate. Crockett’s...
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
Two Former Minneapolis Officers Head to Federal Prison on Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the May 2020 restraint that killed him are scheduled to begin serving their federal sentences Tuesday. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to report to...
kxlp941.com
Minnesota joins anti-trust lawsuit against two pesticide manufacturers
Minnesota has joined the federal government and 10 other states in an anti-trust lawsuit against Syngenta and Corteva, alleging those pesticide manufacturers of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to keep generic competitors out of the market. Attorney General Keith Ellison says ag producers aren’t the only people hurt by what he labels “corporate profiteering”:
Frontline worker payments: Over a million Minnesotans to get $487.45
Minnesota workers who qualify for "hero pay" relating to the COVID-19 pandemic will see checks arrive starting this week, though the amount they'll be receiving is less than lawmakers had intended. The Office of Gov. Tim Walz confirmed that 1,025,655 frontline workers qualified for the payments passed by the Minnesota...
Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
Comments / 13