Tuesday, October 4th Weather
A good chance of showers and thunderstorms continue today into tomorrow morning. Light snow accumulations will also remain possible above 11,000 feet. Isolated shower activity will be the rule for Thursday through Sunday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 65. Look for an overnight low of 41.
Sunday, October 2nd Weather
Shower and thunderstorm activity will become more widespread today and into next week. The higher elevations above 11,000 feet could see a few inches of wet snow accumulations through tonight. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 67. Look for an overnight low of 43. The San Luis...
Forest Service to Resume Prescribed Burns After 90-Day Pause
The U.S. Forest Service is hosting a public meeting Monday, Oct. 3rd, from 7 pm to 8 pm at the Buena Vista Community Center concerning an upcoming prescribed fire project. The Forest Service is resuming controlled burns after a 90-day national pause to review its processes and make improvements. The...
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center Closed for Maintenance
The Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center is closed for fall maintenance and cleaning. The pool is closed beginning today and will reopen Sunday, October 16th.
It’s Pumpkin Patch Season!
Guidestone’s 16th annual Pumpkin Patch will be held over two weekends in October, this weekend–the 7th, 8th, and 9th and 14th, 15th, and 16th. The Pumpkin Patch will be at the Hutchinson Homestead and Learning Center off Highway 50 between Salida and Poncha Springs. Proceeds from this event...
HRRMC Auxiliary funds new equipment for hospital and clinics
The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary recently funded several pieces of equipment for HRRMC and the Buena Vista Health Center. The Auxiliary raised a total of $10,000 to purchase vital equipment, including a specialized wheelchair, breathalyzer, imaging equipment, a leg press machine for inpatient rehabilitation and patient walkers, and equipment for the HRRCM Cancer Wellness Program.
