wtmj.com
Two-year-old shot while playing at Milwaukee park
MILWAUKEE – A two-year-old is in critical condition after being shot while playing at a park with his grandmother on Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near 21st and Keefe. A 74-year-old woman who was at the park with her grandson was also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
2-year-old boy in critical condition after triple shooting on W. Keefe: Police
Three people, including a two-year-old child, were seriously injured in a shooting on W. Keefe Ave. Tuesday afternoon, police say.
WISN
Menomonee Falls police release video in connection with suspected day care abuse
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — **Warning, the above video could be disturbing to some. Menomonee falls police released new video in connection with a case of suspected child abuse at a day care. Madeline Ferguson, a now-fired day care worker of Cadence Academy Preschool in Menomonee Falls, is accused of...
Shooting at Kosciuszko Park, at least 1 injured
At least one person is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Kosciuszko Park Monday night, according to Milwaukee police.
wlip.com
One Injured in Sunday Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say that they were on the scene of a stabbing yesterday. It happened at a southside Kenosha mobile home park. One person was left with serious injuries and was flown by Flight For Life to the hospital. A suspect is in custody and police report...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot near 54th and Center Monday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 3 around 10:49 p.m. near 54th and Center is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. Police say a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. An argument, police say, led...
seehafernews.com
Family Of Man Killed Outside Milwaukee Grocery Store Suing Store & Its Security
The family of a 36-year-old shot to death outside a Milwaukee grocery store is suing the store and its security company. Security guards killed Luis Lorenzo last July after he opened fire on them. The lawsuit alleges it was unlawful for one of the security guards to pepper spray Lorenzo...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police presence; 40th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant Milwaukee police presence near 40th and Villard on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Milwaukee police say a briefing will be held shortly on this incident. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
newyorkbeacon.com
A Mentally Ill Darrell Brooks is Representing Himself in Homicide Trial – His Mother Shares Her Fears | VIDEO
*MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Just days before Darrell Brooks’ trial, his mother is opening up about her concerns for what her son is capable of and what he might do in court. Jury selection begins Monday in Waukesha, and Brooks will represent himself against dozens of counts tied to his alleged role in the Waukesha parade tragedy.
Police arrest man accused of killing transgender woman Regina Allen
Milwaukee police confirm they have arrested 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird in connection to the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Regina Allen.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rollover accident in Caledonia leaves 1 Bradford student injured
CALEDONIA — A rollover accident involving an SUV and a semi occurred at 6 Mile Road and Highway 32 on Oct. 1. Caledonia police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The accident occurred shortly after 10 pm when the teen who was driving the SUV failed to stop at a red light.
CBS 58
Family and church thank first responders for help during deadly July 3rd incident
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're hearing from the family of a man killed after a fireworks display in Menomonee Falls on July 3rd. An 18-year-old woman hit 24-year-old Benjamin and 25-year-old Emily Grace Reimers driving into the parking lot of the Pick N' Save near Appleton and Stadium, killing Benjamin and almost killing Emily Grace.
Garbage truck fire leads to big mess in Round Lake neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to a neighborhood in greater Round Lake after a recycling waste truck caught fire.Workers were on their route when they noticed the back of the truck was smoldering.The driver called for help immediately and was told to "drop the contents in the truck," so it could be pulled out.That's why trash was piled up. The fire is under investigation.
CBS 58
Man shot near Villard & Hopkins dies of wounds early Sunday morning
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say that a 46-year-old man shot near the intersection of Villard Ave. and Hopkins St. at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 has succumbed to his injuries. Police say the man was taken to a hospital, was anticipated to survive, and succumbed to...
wlip.com
Shooting Victims Found Dead in Zion, Investigation Underway
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a weekend homicide. Officials were called on Saturday morning to the 29-hundred block of Gabriel Avenue for an unresponsive person lying in a driveway. When officers arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old male deceased of what appeared to be gunshot wounds. That victim has not been identified at this point. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force has been called in to assist Zion Police in the ongoing investigation.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee man arrested, charged in homicide of transgender woman
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — A Milwaukee man wanted for the homicide of a transgender woman back in August has been taken into custody. Clayton Hubbird, 31, is charged with first degree reckless homicide. Police believe he fired the gun that killed Regina Allen, known as Mya by friends, outside...
Darrell Brooks' mom speaks out ahead of Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Dawn Wood says after a lifetime of bad decisions, she is deeply worried her son made another one by choosing to defend himself in court.
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
WISN
Cudahy father charged with reckless homicide after infant son died from head injury
CUDAHY, Wis. — A Cudahy man is accused of killing his 5-month-old son. Damien Edwards Jefferson, 24, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. The criminal complaint says police and EMS were called to an apartment at Lake and College in Cudahy around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. The complaint...
