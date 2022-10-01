ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

wtmj.com

Two-year-old shot while playing at Milwaukee park

MILWAUKEE – A two-year-old is in critical condition after being shot while playing at a park with his grandmother on Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday near 21st and Keefe. A 74-year-old woman who was at the park with her grandson was also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

One Injured in Sunday Stabbing; Suspect in Custody

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say that they were on the scene of a stabbing yesterday. It happened at a southside Kenosha mobile home park. One person was left with serious injuries and was flown by Flight For Life to the hospital. A suspect is in custody and police report...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot near 54th and Center Monday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 3 around 10:49 p.m. near 54th and Center is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. Police say a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. An argument, police say, led...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police presence; 40th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - There is a significant Milwaukee police presence near 40th and Villard on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Milwaukee police say a briefing will be held shortly on this incident. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Rollover accident in Caledonia leaves 1 Bradford student injured

CALEDONIA — A rollover accident involving an SUV and a semi occurred at 6 Mile Road and Highway 32 on Oct. 1. Caledonia police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The accident occurred shortly after 10 pm when the teen who was driving the SUV failed to stop at a red light.
CALEDONIA, WI
CBS Chicago

Garbage truck fire leads to big mess in Round Lake neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters rushed to a neighborhood in greater Round Lake after a recycling waste truck caught fire.Workers were on their route when they noticed the back of the truck was smoldering.The driver called for help immediately and was told to "drop the contents in the truck," so it could be pulled out.That's why trash was piled up. The fire is under investigation.
ROUND LAKE, IL
CBS 58

Man shot near Villard & Hopkins dies of wounds early Sunday morning

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say that a 46-year-old man shot near the intersection of Villard Ave. and Hopkins St. at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 has succumbed to his injuries. Police say the man was taken to a hospital, was anticipated to survive, and succumbed to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Shooting Victims Found Dead in Zion, Investigation Underway

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a weekend homicide. Officials were called on Saturday morning to the 29-hundred block of Gabriel Avenue for an unresponsive person lying in a driveway. When officers arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old male deceased of what appeared to be gunshot wounds. That victim has not been identified at this point. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force has been called in to assist Zion Police in the ongoing investigation.
ZION, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee man arrested, charged in homicide of transgender woman

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — A Milwaukee man wanted for the homicide of a transgender woman back in August has been taken into custody. Clayton Hubbird, 31, is charged with first degree reckless homicide. Police believe he fired the gun that killed Regina Allen, known as Mya by friends, outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI

