Houston, TX

ABC13 Houston

Pena homers, drives in 3 to lead Astros over Rays 3-1

HOUSTON -- - Jeremy Pena hit an early two-run homer and drove in an insurance run late, lifting the Houston Astros to a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. One pitch after Jose Altuve's leadoff bunt single, Pena belted a cutter by Rays starter Corey Kluber (10-10) over the right-field fence and into the home bullpen. That put the Astros ahead early, and Houston maintained that lead with strong pitching and key defensive plays, including Pena's diving stop and throw to deny Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Phillies bring win streak into matchup with the Astros

LINE: Astros -201, Phillies +169; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Houston Astros. Houston has a 104-56 record overall and a 53-26 record in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage,...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Ekeler scores 3 touchdowns, Chargers hold off Texans 34-24

HOUSTON -- - Austin Ekeler was off to a slow start following a 20-touchdown season, and the Chargers believed he was due for a breakout game. He had it Sunday, scoring his first three touchdowns of the year to lead Los Angeles to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Sebastian Ferreira's brace carries Dynamo past Nashville SC

Sebastian Ferreira scored twice in a nine-minute stretch of the first half as the visiting Houston Dynamo beat playoff-bound Nashville SC on Sunday in a late-season Western Conference match. Nashville had already earned a spot in the MLS postseason -- its third in three years of existence -- due to...
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC13 Houston

Jets, Seahawks, Vikings among Week 4's top NFL Twitter trolls

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season has delivered on high-scoring affairs, surprising performances and, of course, trolling on and off the field. The action also raised a few questions, including: Should the Minnesota Vikings play in London more often?. Minnesota has a perfect 3-0 record across the pond in...
NFL

