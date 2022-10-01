HOUSTON -- - Jeremy Pena hit an early two-run homer and drove in an insurance run late, lifting the Houston Astros to a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. One pitch after Jose Altuve's leadoff bunt single, Pena belted a cutter by Rays starter Corey Kluber (10-10) over the right-field fence and into the home bullpen. That put the Astros ahead early, and Houston maintained that lead with strong pitching and key defensive plays, including Pena's diving stop and throw to deny Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO