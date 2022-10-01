Read full article on original website
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Astros' shot at 2nd no-hit game of 2022 broken up with 3 outs left, but Houston shuts out Phillies
It would have been cool, but Astros fans will take a shutout win and JV's milestone to carry them into the postseason.
ABC13 Houston
Pena homers, drives in 3 to lead Astros over Rays 3-1
HOUSTON -- - Jeremy Pena hit an early two-run homer and drove in an insurance run late, lifting the Houston Astros to a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. One pitch after Jose Altuve's leadoff bunt single, Pena belted a cutter by Rays starter Corey Kluber (10-10) over the right-field fence and into the home bullpen. That put the Astros ahead early, and Houston maintained that lead with strong pitching and key defensive plays, including Pena's diving stop and throw to deny Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning.
ABC13 Houston
'We're not done': Confident Philadelphia Phillies win, secure first postseason berth in 11 years
HOUSTON -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough start and...
ABC13 Houston
Phillies bring win streak into matchup with the Astros
LINE: Astros -201, Phillies +169; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Houston Astros. Houston has a 104-56 record overall and a 53-26 record in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage,...
ABC13 Houston
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander, bullpen blank Philadelphia Phillies, lose no-hit bid in 9th
HOUSTON -- After capping his magnificent comeback season with another stellar start Tuesday night, Justin Verlander was too busy looking ahead to reflect too much on what he's accomplished already. "I wouldn't be who I am or in this position now if I just was happy with where I finish...
ABC13 Houston
Ekeler scores 3 touchdowns, Chargers hold off Texans 34-24
HOUSTON -- - Austin Ekeler was off to a slow start following a 20-touchdown season, and the Chargers believed he was due for a breakout game. He had it Sunday, scoring his first three touchdowns of the year to lead Los Angeles to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans.
ABC13 Houston
Sebastian Ferreira's brace carries Dynamo past Nashville SC
Sebastian Ferreira scored twice in a nine-minute stretch of the first half as the visiting Houston Dynamo beat playoff-bound Nashville SC on Sunday in a late-season Western Conference match. Nashville had already earned a spot in the MLS postseason -- its third in three years of existence -- due to...
ABC13 Houston
Jets, Seahawks, Vikings among Week 4's top NFL Twitter trolls
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season has delivered on high-scoring affairs, surprising performances and, of course, trolling on and off the field. The action also raised a few questions, including: Should the Minnesota Vikings play in London more often?. Minnesota has a perfect 3-0 record across the pond in...
NFL・
