St.Clairsville Beats Bellaire, Again
ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville made it eight-straight wins over Bellaire Friday night with a 33-14 over the Big Reds.
St.Clairsville is now 5-2 and will visit 6-1 Union Local. The Reds slip to 3-4 and they host Shadyside next Saturday.
At halftime, Rowan Flanigan was crowned homecoming queen.
