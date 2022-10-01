Read full article on original website
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Saturday BBQ at Kissel Hill Farm: A Truly Authentic Experience (+ award-winning foods)Melissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Trampoline Parks and Action-Packed Indoor Fun in Lancaster, PA [Perfect for Rainy Days]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensPennsylvania State
FOX43.com
High School Football: An early look at the District 3 power rankings
YORK, Pa. — With six weeks of District 3 high school football in the books and four weeks remaining in the regular season, the postseason is already looming on the horizon in Central Pennsylvania. Here's an early look at the District 3 power rankings, which are used to fill...
abc27.com
What is that pink glow in Carlisle?
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
lebtown.com
ELCO High School expansion and modernization project underway
The Eastern Lebanon County School District has embarked on a $38 million construction project that will modernize the 60-year-old ELCO High School building and add a STEM Center to the campus on ELCO Drive, south of Myerstown. The district serves students from Jackson, Heidelberg, and Milcreek townships, plus Myerstown and...
FOX43.com
Dewease wins rain shortened race; National Open rescheduled | Fast Lane
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The remnants of Ian came and crashed the party for the highly-anticipated World of Outlaws versus the Pennsylvania Posse during the 60th National Open at Williams Grove. Friday’s race tied for the shortest race in series history while the $75,000 purse was put on hold...
FOX43.com
Millersville University's Head basketball coach Casey Stitzel talks success and expectations | Sunday Sitdown
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The Millersville Marauders men's basketball team is coming off their first tournament appearance since 2008 under head coach Casey Stitzel. Stitzel will be entering his seventh season as the Marauders head coach at the start of this year. The team has gotten incrementally better each season and enters this year with some experienced players and a couple of young guys expected to play big roles.
‘Ma’am we are a baseball team’: Harrisburg Senators remind Twitter that they play baseball, can’t change voting laws
Even if voter fraud was a major issue, the Harrisburg Senators wouldn’t be able to do much about it. And that is because the Senators are a baseball team. Not an actual group of senators who work out of Harrisburg. And it feels like that is something most people know or could find out with relative ease, but it is 2022, and so … here we are.
PhillyBite
Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
abc27.com
Antique Automobile Club of America to meet in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
abc27.com
Child struck by vehicle near Central Dauphin schools
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police say they were dispatched for a reported traffic crash involving a struck pedestrian on Tuesday morning. Emergency services personnel were dispatched around 7:13 a.m. to the area of Union Deposit Road and Four Seasons Boulevard, where they located a girl lying along the roadway.
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Found in York County, Pennsylvania
A turkey flock in York County, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. USDA confirmed the flock’s infection Sept. 29 and posted it Oct. 3. The 25,200-bird site is in eastern York County. The 10-kilometer control area covers parts of state Route 74 and extends to a sliver of Lancaster County at Turkey Hill.
I-83 project uproots Dauphin County residents, businesses: ‘Not knowing causes anxiety’
Mary Eichelberger knows her days along tree-lined South 42nd Street are numbered. The two-story home she shares with her husband, Robert Eichelberger, in Swatara Township’s Sunnydale neighborhood is targeted for demolition as part of the ongoing I-83 Capital Beltway expansion project. “We’ve been through a lot back here,” said...
abc27.com
School District of Lancaster building closed due to water main break
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Phoenix Academy in the School District of Lancaster was closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, due to a nearby water main break, according to a message posted on the district’s website and Facebook page. A water main break near Phoenix Academy caused some flooding in the...
Central Pa. winery finds new life, ideas as a third generation rises to the challenge
Jonas Nissley said he spent plenty of time as a child working at his family winery in Bainbridge, Lancaster County, but it wasn’t with the dream that someday he’d be running the place. “Growing up here, I definitely was active, although when you’re a kid you’re not always...
'Bash at the Brownstone' planned for Harrisburg Halloween celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg has promised families a Halloween celebration like they've never seen before. The city's Parks and Recreation Department has announced the first Bash of the Brownstone Halloween party, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Reservoir Park Brownstone building. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month
A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores
- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman killed in York County crash, multiple injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 39-year-old Harrisburg woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in York County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. on October 4. Newberry...
WGAL
Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner
HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
