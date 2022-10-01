ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran

PARIS (AP) — Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French stars of screen and music, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran. “For freedom,” Binoche said as she hacked a large handful...
newschain

University launches book of knitting patterns based on its architecture

Knitters will soon be able to make tea cosies inspired by the University of Glasgow with the launch of a book of patterns based on the historic architecture. Designers across Scotland submitted patterns based on the “iconic” cloisters on the Gilmorehill campus and the “modernism” of the library.
