AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:08 a.m. EDT

NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury

The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions. Still, football is a violent sport and injuries similar to the frightening one Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night seem unavoidable. The most effective means of protecting players remains enforcing strict concussion protocols, which players, fans and others are concerned didn’t happen with Tagovailoa.

Column: Tua shouldn't have played, but complex issues remain

There’s one thing we can all agree on: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had no business being on the field. Not in the second half last Sunday, after a blow to the head left him wobbly. Not in the first half Thursday night, when he was stretchered off the field after another big hit. Beyond that, it gets a lot more complicated. The NFL has taken steps to [protect the players' health, most notably with concussion protocols. But there are no easy answers when it comes to a violent sport that can never be made totally safe.

Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge didn’t come close to hitting his 62nd home run, going 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1. One game after tying the American League home run record that Yankees star Roger Maris set in 1961, Judge struck out in the first inning, singled in the third and walked in the sixth against Jordan Lyles, then was intentionally walked in the eighth by rookie Félix Bautista. Judge has six games left: two this weekend against the Orioles and then four at Texas that end the regular season.

Braves hit 3 HRs off deGrom, beat Mets, tie for NL East lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as the Atlanta Braves beat New York 5-2 to move into a tie for the NL East lead. The defending World Series champion Braves soaked in the raucous atmosphere at sold-out Truist Park. Atlanta is trying to keep the Mets from winning once in the three-game series and earn the tiebreaker between the two teams. Both teams are 98-59 with five games to go in the regular season. Riley and Olson became the first players to hit back-to-back homers off deGrom since Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson did it for the Braves on June 18, 2019.

Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge

HOUSTON (AP) — Drew Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season, beating the Houston Astros 7-3. The Rays began the day in the third and final AL wild-card spot, trailing Toronto and Seattle. Tampa Bay extended the longest postseason streak in franchise history and earned a playoff spot for the eighth time, all since 2008. The Rays have never won the World Series. Despite the loss, Houston clinched home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The New York Yankees lost earlier in the day, ensuring the Astros will host any AL series. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers have a better record than Houston.

Browns' Garrett: Crash a 'wake-up' call, grateful to survive

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett knows he’s lucky. His life could be very different or even over. Speaking to reporters for the first time since losing control and flipping his Porsche, the Cleveland Browns defensive end promised to change his behavior after surviving a crash he caused by driving too fast. The 26-year-old has been ticketed numerous times for speeding in the past few years. Garrett hurt his shoulder and biceps in the single-car wreck Monday near his home. Despite his injuries, and not practicing for three days, the Browns are listing Garrett as questionable for Sunday’s road game against Atlanta.

Pats QB Jones ruled out vs. Packers despite practice return

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made a surprise return to the practice field on Friday, but was ruled out for this weekend's game at Green Bay. Jones was in uniform with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of Friday’s workout open to media. It was his first time on the practice field after sitting out the first two practices of the week. But he was listed as a non-participant in the workout on the official injury report. Coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week that if Jones couldn't go, veteran backup Brian Hoyer would start in his place.

College athletics sees surge in nonprofits paying players

The new world of college athletes getting paid for endorsements has created a rapidly expanding pop-up industry: Nonprofit collectives are being formed to set up athletes with deals and pay them to promote charities. The collectives are pitched as feel-good partnerships. But they also raise questions of whether their mission it to support charities or exist primarily to funnel money to athletes for a tax deduction. A bill has been filed in Congress to limit some of those tax breaks.

Dolphins' Tagovailoa has concussion, no timetable for return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel says there is no timetable for the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf against the Cincinnati Bengals. McDaniel also defended the team’s handling of Tagovailoa’s injury last Sunday in a win over the Buffalo Bills, when the QB took a hit from linebacker Matt Milano late in the first half and appeared to hit his head on the turf. The coach says there was no indication Tagovailoa had a head injury in that game, adding "I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself" if the QB had returned to the field prematurely.

Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes wants to channel his disappointment from missing the Presidents Cup into fuel to make sure he's on the next International team. The Canadian showed why he's among the top putters on the PGA Tour. He made nine birdies for a 63 to share the lead with Thomas Detry in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, making it even tougher to miss out on the Presidents Cup. Detry is a 29-year-old from Belgium who earned his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He shot a 67 in the morning at the Country Club of Jackson.

Packers prepare for trip to London, hope to improve offense

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is relying on his NFL overseas experience as his team prepares to play the first international game in franchise history. After edging the New England Patriots 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, the Packers (3-1) began getting ready to play the New York Giants (3-1) at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. LaFleur has coached in London twice before and plenty of his assistants also have worked NFL games in Europe. ...
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard. The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first couple of rows of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York's day-night doubleheader. Maris’ 61 for the...
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they could earn the NL’s final wild-card spot only if they won their last three games while Philadelphia lost three straight. Milwaukee’s chances ended nine minutes after their walk-off when the Phillies (87-73) beat the beat the Houston...
Viewers head to Weather Channel for Hurricane Ian coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weather Channel reached its biggest audience in five years last week when Hurricane Ian made its destructive landfall in western Florida. The average audience of 3.4 million people last Wednesday was more than any other day for the network since Hurricane Harvey deluged Texas with record amounts of rainfall in 2017, the Nielsen company said. The network's peak day came despite other cable news and...
