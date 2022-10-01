ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Today in History: October 1, Las Vegas shooting kills 58

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Oct. 1, the 274th day of 2022. There are 91 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed himself before officers arrived.

On this date:

In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.

In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.

In 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China during a ceremony in Beijing. A 42-day strike by the United Steelworkers of America began over the issue of retirement benefits.

In 1955, the situation comedy “The Honeymooners,” starring Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, Audrey Meadows and Joyce Randolph, premiered on CBS-TV.

In 1957, the motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on U.S. paper currency.

In 1964, the Free Speech Movement began at the University of California, Berkeley.

In 1971, Walt Disney World opened near Orlando, Florida.

In 1987, eight people were killed when an earthquake measuring magnitude 5.9 struck the Los Angeles area.

In 1994, National Hockey League team owners began a 103-day lockout of their players.

In 1996, a federal grand jury indicted Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski in the 1994 mail bomb slaying of advertising executive Thomas Mosser. (Kaczynski was later sentenced to four life terms plus 30 years.) The federal minimum wage rose 50 cents to four dollars, 75 cents an hour.

In 2015, a gunman opened fire at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, killing nine people and then himself. Officials in Michigan declared a public health emergency over the city of Flint’s water in response to tests that showed children with elevated levels of lead.

In 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was diagnosed with a heart attack at a Las Vegas hospital, where he’d been taken after experiencing chest discomfort at a campaign event; doctors inserted two stents to open up a blocked artery.

Ten years ago: Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, addressing the U.N. General Assembly, accused the U.S. and its allies of stoking “terrorism” in his country.

Five years ago: O.J. Simpson was released from a prison in Nevada a few minutes after midnight, after serving nine years for a botched hotel-room heist in Las Vegas. Germany celebrated its first same-sex weddings, after a law took effect putting gay and lesbian couples on an equal legal footing with heterosexual couples.

One year ago: New Defense Department guidance said all civilian workers had to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 22. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000, with 100,000 people dying over the preceding past three months even as vaccines were available to any American over age 12. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied an emergency appeal from a group of teachers to block New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school teachers and other staff from going into effect. The Christian Broadcasting Network said Pat Robertson was stepping down as host of the long-running daily television show the “700 Club”; the 91-year-old televangelist said his son, Gordon, was taking over as full-time host.

Today’s Birthdays: Former President Jimmy Carter is 98. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 87. Actor Stella Stevens is 84. Rock musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) is 79. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 77. Jazz musician Dave Holland is 76. Actor Yvette Freeman is 72. Actor Randy Quaid is 72. R&B singer Howard Hewett is 67. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is 66. Alt-country-rock musician Tim O’Reagan (The Jayhawks) is 64. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 63. Actor Esai Morales is 60. Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 59. Actor Christopher Titus is 58. Actor-model Cindy Margolis is 57. Producer John Ridley is 57. Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 54. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 53. Singer Keith Duffy is 48. Actor Sherri Saum is 48. Actor Katie Aselton is 44. Actor Sarah Drew is 42. Actor Carly Hughes is 40. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 38. Actor Jurnee Smollett is 36. Actor Brie Larson is 33. Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is 30. Singer/songwriter Jade Bird is 25. Actor Priah Ferguson is 16. Actor Jack Stanton is 14.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Leader Telegram

Today in Entertainment History: "Mack the Knife" hit #1

On Oct. 5, 1950, the game show “You Bet Your Life” premiered on NBC, with Groucho Marx as host. In 1959, “Mack the Knife” by Bobby Darin hit number one on the pop charts. In 1962, The Beatles’ single “Love Me Do” backed with “P.S. I Love You” was released in Britain. It wasn’t a hit in the U.S. until 1964. ...
ENTERTAINMENT
Leader Telegram

Prep-Segue

EX-PRESIDENT TRUMP SUING CNN FOR DEFAMATION NEW YORK (AP) — For years, Donald Trump has been on CNN's case over its coverage of his presidency. Now he has filed a federal case against the news outlet. He's seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network defamed him by calling his claims of election fraud “The Big Lie.” Trump's suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Florida, says CNN has used the phrase “Big Lie” nearly 8,000 times since January, 2021. Despite Trump's repeated claims that...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Music

RINGO STARR HAS COVID-19 NEW YORK (AP) - Ringo Starr is canceling several All-Starr Band concerts in Canada because he’s got COVID-19. A statement from his management says Starr is recovering at home and hopes to resume touring soon. Starr’s shows through this week will be rescheduled. He also called off last weekend’s shows in Michigan and Minnesota. This year’s All-Starr Band includes Edgar Winter, Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men at Work’s Colin Hay, and the Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Leader Telegram

Will Smith's 'Emancipation' gets release date, post-slap

NEW YORK (AP) — After holding “Emancipation” in limbo following Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, Apple will release the actor's next big project this December. In the fallout of Smith's smack of the comedian, the fate of “Emancipation” — a $120 million runaway slave thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua — had been uncertain. One of Apple's most high-profile productions yet, the film had once been expected to be an Oscar contender this year. But an awards-season rollout of...
MOVIES
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:22 a.m. EDT

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge has hit his 62nd home run of the season to break Roger Maris’ American League record. Judge hit a 1-1 slider from Texas right-hander Jesús Tinoco into the first row of seats in left field when leading off the second game of New York’s day-night doubleheader on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Judge had homered only once in his past 13 games. That was when he hit No. 61 in...
NFL
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike Guam. The explosion panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Aselton
Person
Jerry Martini
Person
Esai Morales
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Audrey Meadows
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Randy Quaid
Person
Sherri Saum
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Joyce Randolph
Leader Telegram

Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 84 people confirmed dead, including 75 in Florida, as hundreds of thousands of people wait for power to be restored. Biden planned to meet Wednesday with residents and small business owners in Fort Myers, Florida,...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Viewers head to Weather Channel for Hurricane Ian coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weather Channel reached its biggest audience in five years last week when Hurricane Ian made its destructive landfall in western Florida. The average audience of 3.4 million people last Wednesday was more than any other day for the network since Hurricane Harvey deluged Texas with record amounts of rainfall in 2017, the Nielsen company said. The network's peak day came despite other cable news and...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
467
Followers
6K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy