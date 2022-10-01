Read full article on original website
Four charged in Dothan strong robbery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects...
Pet of the Week: Cuddle with Colby
Service providers and community members gathered in Dothan Monday morning to "stand up, stand strong, and stand together" for domestic violence awareness month.
Houston County garbage pickup notice
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Even with the county holiday occurring October 10, Houston County Sanitation plans to run garbage pick up as usual. “Please be advised that Houston County Sanitation will be picking up household garbage as usual on Monday, October 10, 2022. Although this is a County holiday, there...
Dothan ice rink begins installation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attraction is getting a new location in the downtown area. Starting October 4, the parking lot at 239 N. Foster Street, between the Federal Court House and the Charles Woods/WTVY building, will be closed to make room for the 2022-2023 Ice and Lights ice rink equipment installation.
Cottondale Boil Water Notice
Heads up to Houston County residents who have Houston County sanitation. Monday, October 10 is a holiday for the county. It won't impact your garbage pickup though.
House of Ruth
Cottondale is issuing a boil water notice -- due to a water line repair the city is making.
Enterprise holiday garbage schedule
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to Columbus Day, no garbage collection will take place on Monday, October 10. Trash scheduled for pick up on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, October 11. Any trash pick up regularly scheduled for Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday, October 12. Subscribe to...
Geneva County Fire | 10/3/22
According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3. Willard Henderson served in World War II. The NEWS 4 staff enjoyed learning a vital skill that could save...
FNF Week 6 Player of the Week Nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Week 6 Player of the Week:. Omari Barrow (Pike County) - 239 passing yards & 3 TDs along with 2 rushing TDs. Jeb Daughtry (Houston Academy) - 32 carries for 171 yards and 1 TD. Cale Sumblin (Kinston) - 3...
Dothan mall diamond theft suspects arrested
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police say they’ve arrested two people for a jewelry theft Monday. It happened at a store inside Wiregrass Commons Mall. A male entered the unnamed store posing as a potential customer. While looking at several pieces of diamond jewelry the clerk was showing him from the display case, he snatched several pieces and ran.
Dothan Lodging Tax
On October 5, 2021, she was charged with dozens of sex crimes involving an underage girl. After being forced to cancel a food giveaway last week due to a lack of donations, a local non-profit is asking for the community's help.
Multiple units respond to Geneva County home fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Geneva County went up in flames Monday evening. According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3. 1 of 5.
Multiple factors drive Headland’s peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Known as the peanut capital of the world, the legumes are a livelihood in Dothan, as well as the surrounding area. This season though, hasn’t been without its challenge, especially for one Wiregrass city. Headland’s peanut yields are down 25 to 30 percent this year....
Facing prison Mr. KevTime hires famous attorney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man who frequently uses social media to criticize police has hired a well-known Alabama attorney only hours before he could have gone to prison. Kevin Saffold, or Mr. KevTime, employed Jim Parkman who is profiled in the Netflix series Trial by Media for his successful defense of HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy.
Second suspect charged for death of Elba teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second suspect has been charged in last week’s shooting of an Elba High School student. Dequann Green, 22, had been held on other charges for about a week. He and his 21-year-old brother Terrance Green are accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek, who is...
Dothan man charged with kidnaping, domestic violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, 10/3/2022, at approximately 7:00 PM, officers were dispatched to the 2100 Block of Montgomery Highway to a male threatening a female with a gun. Officers contacted the female victim who gave details of what had occurred. An argument took place between the suspect and...
Second arrest in Elba shooting
The City of Headland's peanut yields down 25 to 30 percent. Former Wallace professor headed to prison for sex crimes.
Salvation Army Angel Tree registration now open online, in person begins next week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Salvation Army is gearing up for its annual Angel Tree registration. The Angel Tree Program is a Christmas assistance program that helps families in need where parents and guardians can register for help in providing gifts, toys, clothing and food for their families during the holiday season.
Rebels look to bring state title back home
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The G.W. Long Lady Rebels are one step closer to a state title after clinching area last week. The ladies haven’t won a state title since 2019. Head Coach Craig Long says it’s been a trying season for the lady rebels. The Lady Rebels lost three seniors last year who had a major impact on the team.
Bad taste: Alabama moonshine reality star arrested on alcohol charges
Former "Moonshine: Master Distiller" star was arrested after allegedly operating an illegal moonshine still.
