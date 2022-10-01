ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland high school football highlights (9/30)

By Alex Flum
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — High school football action in Maryland on September 30, 2022.

No. 19 Seneca Valley vs. No. 4 Quince Orchard

Gaithersburg vs. No. 20 Urbana

Blake vs. No. 24 Blair

Fort Hill vs. No. 25 Oakdale

Poolesville vs. Magruder

