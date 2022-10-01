Read full article on original website
Seen These Amazing Washington Wild Animals Near Tri-Cities?
There are a lot of amazing animals in Washington State you might not even realize are from here. With just a short drive of Tri-Cities, you can see most if not all of these animals on this list. I put them in order of how dangerous they are, so be careful when you get close to the animals at the end.
See These 8 Tri-Cities Jobs Perfect For You Available Now
It can be really hard finding a good job that makes you happy. If your looking right now for something different professionally, here are 8 jobs that are available and hiring today in the Tri-Cities area. Maybe these will be the one!. Tri-Cities Jobs Available 10-4-22 Unique & Quirky Washington...
Washington: Does A White Bag Tied To Disabled Car Mean HELP ME?
Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?. YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew...
Escape Tri-Cities To These Unique & Quirky Washington B&Bs
If your looking for a mini-vacation and some time to get away, look no further. This is a list of the most unique and amazing Bed & Breakfasts in Washington State. I want to stay at them all but I don't have enough vacation time. I guess you'll have to help out, so here is the list.
Washington to Get $518m From Opioid Distributor Settlement
(Seattle, WA) -- Three drug distributors will pay Washington half-a-billion for its role in the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the completion of the 518-million-dollar settlement Monday. The money will be used for prevention, treatment and recovery. The settlement has been split between local governments and the state. King County will receive 56-million. Seattle gets 14-point-two-million, which is the largest amount of any individual municipal government.
What’s the Deal With Hitchhiking? Is It Still Legal in Washington State?
Wondering if it's legal to hitch a ride in Washington State?. You're not alone. Many people are confused about the laws surrounding hitchhiking, and for good reason—they vary from state to state. In this article, I'll clear up any confusion and let you know what the deal is with...
Visit The Only Tri-Cities Spot Scary Enough For Ghost Hunters
There are lots of rumored haunted placed around the Tri-Cities, but only one has been investigated by the Ghost Hunters TV show. Are you brave enough to visit?. WHERE DID GHOST HUNTERS INVESTIGATE? Back in 2017 the TV show Ghost Hunters came to Prosser Washington to investigate St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Season 3, episode 16 that aired on October 17th, 2007, was trying to investigate when "A priest summons TAPS to probe a church rectory in Washington State."
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
WA State Minimum Wage Set to Increase in 2023
The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries announced an increase in the State minimum wage for 2023. Effective January 1st the minimum wage will be $15.74 per hour, an increase of $1.25 from 2022's wage. The minimum wage applies to workers 16 and older. Workers that are 14 and 15 years old can be paid 85% or $13.38 per hour.
Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like
Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st. Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers. Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its...
WA Election Officials Plan Voter Trust Campaign
(Seattle, WA) -- Election officials in Washington are assuring voters that the election system is secure. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs spoke this morning at a round table on election security. He discussed baseless and unproven claims of voter fraud from the 2020 election as a reason why misinformation has been prevalent during this year's primary cycle. They also believe misinformation will impact the general election cycle for the midterms. Ballots will be sent out in the coming weeks. Election day is November 8th.
WA Minimum Wage to Rise $1.25 in 2023 Due to Consumer Prices
Workers in Washington state are going to see another raise in the minimum wage in 2023, due to consumer prices. Labor and Industries raises the minimum wage again. $15.74 is what minimum wage workers will receive starting January 1st, 2023. According to Labor and Industries (L&I) the reason for the raise is due to consumer expenses:
Richland Massage Therapist Suspended, Facing Indecent Liberties
Because he is facing legal charges, the State of Washington has suspended the license of massage therapist Kyle Stephen Pierce pending the outcome of the charges. Therapist fired from Elements Massage in 2020. Pierce is facing four Class B Felony counts of Indecent Liberties, stemming from multiple workplace locations. According...
Tri-Cities Man Arrested On I90 For DUI, Fentanyl, Meth, & Shrooms
A 60-year-old man from reportedly from Pasco was arrested by the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office Monday night and was arrested for DUI and possession of multiple different drugs. The 60-year-old man has been identified as Vernon J Stevklein from Pasco Washington according to the Sheriff's Office social media post. He...
Tri-Cities Tailgaters Know How To Party
The tailgate party, or just tailgating, is a true American tradition. Some historians say it all started in 1869 when Rutgers played Princeton. Fans were decked out in school colors showing support for their team. Grilling sausages at the tail end of a horse is how the term "tail gate" may have originated. Others say it may date back even further to the Civil War in 1861 at the Battle of Bull Run when civilians from both sides brought picnic baskets and watched and may have even cheered for their soldiers. Most people attending tailgaters, some 60%, are between 25 and 44 years old according to the American tailgate association. An astounding 30% don't even go to the game, they only partake in the pre game party and never enter the stadium. Tailgating in the Tri cities is also a big hit.
