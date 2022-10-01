The tailgate party, or just tailgating, is a true American tradition. Some historians say it all started in 1869 when Rutgers played Princeton. Fans were decked out in school colors showing support for their team. Grilling sausages at the tail end of a horse is how the term "tail gate" may have originated. Others say it may date back even further to the Civil War in 1861 at the Battle of Bull Run when civilians from both sides brought picnic baskets and watched and may have even cheered for their soldiers. Most people attending tailgaters, some 60%, are between 25 and 44 years old according to the American tailgate association. An astounding 30% don't even go to the game, they only partake in the pre game party and never enter the stadium. Tailgating in the Tri cities is also a big hit.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO