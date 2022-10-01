Read full article on original website
Sideline View with Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Canadian McKenzie Hughes won the 55th Sanderson Farms Golf Championship with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff at Jackson Country Club on Sunday. Hughes claimed $1.422 million for the first-place finish, as the tournament total purse was $7.9 million. Hayden Buckley of Tupelo and first round leader Davis Riley of Hattiesburg tied for 19th in the tournament as both shot 278. Ramey shot a 65 on the final day while Riley’s opening round was 66. Three other Magnolia natives did not make the cut after the second day. Mississippi Amateur Champ Brice Wilkinson of Madison shot a 151and Chad Ramey of Tupelo came in at 153 while Columbus resident Joseph Hanko finished last in the field with a 166.
William Guy Carroll
Funeral services for William Guy Carroll, 87, of Butler will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church of Butler with Rev. Jason Moye officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.
Robert Franklin Hughes
Funeral services for Robert Franklin Hughes will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Brother Andy May officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Log Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
Patricia “Pat” Taylor Minus
Patricia “Pat” Taylor Minus, born June 30, 1937, in Eutaw, Alabama, died on September 30, 2022, surrounded by family. She graduated from Green County High School and attended Judson College and the University of West Alabama. Her greatest joys in life included China painting, playing the piano, gardening, water skiing, boating, and most importantly, spending time with her family. Pat was a devout Christian and a member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where she also played the piano.
Nice and dry through the rest of the week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The quiet weather pattern continues. High pressure maintains its grip for now, but a cold front will cross our area on Friday. Since our atmosphere is so dry and won’t have time to moisten up ahead of the front, the front will actually move through without producing rain for us...but additional clouds can be expected.
Today’s forecast calls for outdoor plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are starting this week off with yet another great day of weather. We did welcome in the month of October over the weekend. We can expect temperatures to remain near or below average for the first few weeks of the month. It will be another beautiful day to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows are in the lower 50s. There is also a slight breeze in the air today, winds begin to pick up from the north at about 3-5 mph. Winds will continue to increase into lunchtime to about 5-10 mph. Stay safe and have a great day.
Great weather on tap for your National Taco Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! It is National Taco Day! What better way to celebrate this terrific day than with great fall weather. High and low temperatures do remain below the average for this time of year. With an average high of 86 degrees and an average low ow 59 degrees, our highs today are expected to be in the lower 80s across the area. Overnight lows will be in the mid to lower 50s not as chilly as we start our mornings.
Dr. Hermogenes Villar Thomas Jr. M.D.
It is with great love that we share the passing of Hermogenes V. Thomas Jr., M.D., on September 29th, 2022. He was born on January 31st, 1934. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Nunilon Thomas, M.D.; his siblings Nati Sibberns, Nelly Ejercito, Felipe Thomas and Baby Daep; his six children MaryAnne Hanley (Brian), Leandro Thomas, Noel Thomas (Cleo), Christine Rigdon (Lenon), Maybelle Sparks and Maylynne Wilbert (Rand); his grandchildren Chris and wife Meagan, Matthew, Brandon and wife Kenna, Dustin, Lauren, Sabrina, Grace, Luke, Wyatt, Sam and Jacob; and great granddaughter Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents Hermogenes Sr. and Purificacion Thomas; and his siblings Corazon Thomas, Tita Braganza and Jett Thomas.Mones, as he is fondly called, was a great family man who took an active role in raising their children. God and family were the core of his life. He loved to cook for his family and even tended to household chores despite his busy schedule as a physician. He loved being surrounded by family and friends. He looked forward to gatherings and celebrations. Every year, he would take time to visit his hometown. Along with singing karaoke, he also enjoyed watching James Bond movies and boxing, and listening to Elvis. He was also passionate in caring for their family dog Beau.He graduated Doctor of Medicine from Manila Central University, Class of 1960. He married the love of his life while they were still both medical interns. His first practice as a doctor was in his hometown of Daraga, Albay in the Philippines. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1975. Shortly thereafter, he resumed his medical practice in Indianapolis. When his family moved to Meridian in 1980, he proceeded with his practice as a staff physician at East Mississippi State Hospital where he worked for 30 years until his retirement in April 2010.He was a devout Catholic and was an active member at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian, Mississippi.
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department issued a missing person report for a Fayette man on Tuesday. Police said that 25-year-old Rasheem Ryelle Carter was last seen on October 2 at the Super 8 hotel in Laurel. They also said that no vehicle description is available. Carter...
16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek
Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
Mississippi man dies from injuries suffered in weekend wreck
A Mississippi has died from injuries he suffered in a weekend two-vehicle wreck. At approximately 9:24 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call of a two-vehicle wreck on Arlington Drive. Deputies arrived to find one vehicle with two occupants, both of whom had suffered...
Greenetrack Entertainment Center to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Friday
Greenetrack Entertainment Center will celebrate its grand re-opening Friday night after an Alabama Supreme Court decision forced the bingo hall to close earlier this year. Back in July, Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said the court's ruling that Greenetrack owes the state of Alabama $76 million in taxes would signal the end of bingo operations at the gaming complex, which employs around 80 people in Eutaw, Alabama.
Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult...
Man found dead, fire investigation underway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian. Authorities said Wayne Abel, 69, was found dead inside of his home in the 600 block of 39th Court Monday. Fire officials say there was evidence of a fire inside of...
