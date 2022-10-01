Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
Is Nikki Haley running for president in 2024?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In an appearance on Monday's edition of NBC's "Today," Nikki Haley responded to questions about whether she would be running in the 2024 election. Haley, the former Ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina, was on "Today" to promote her new book. However, before she could get to that, the hosts inquired about Haley's 2024 running prospects.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Florida's electric was made more resilient before latest storm
Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with University of Florida energy expert Ted Kury about how, after a spate of storms in 2004 and 2005, Florida utilities learned to work together to make the electric grid more resilient, and what work can be done to avoid power failures next time there’s a big storm.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Alabama prison strike continues in protest of conditions
Incarcerated people across the Alabama prison system are striking into their second week. They are protesting the terrible conditions for those who are incarcerated, citing overcrowding, understaffing and violence among the population and at the hands of guards as their main concerns. WBHM reporter Mary Scott Hodgin has been covering...
Should schools in the Carolinas consider 4-day weeks?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's be honest: Most of us would love to have a shorter week, especially our kids. Now, more schools across the country are turning to four-day weeks. Hundreds of districts nationwide have moved to four-day weeks, citing teacher shortages and flexibility, but the results aren't even across the board. Should schools in the Carolinas consider a shorter week?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southcarolinapublicradio.org
How Hurricane Ian is impacting affordable housing in Florida
Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge has destroyed thousands of homes in Florida, including in areas that already suffered from a lack of affordable housing. Naples, in Collier County, is one of those cities. Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks with Captain Ben Bridges of the Salvation Army in Naples to hear what’s at stake there.
live5news.com
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
Joe Cunningham to host campaign event in Charleston Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the race for governor heats up, South Carolina Democratic Governor nominee, Joe Cunningham will host a campaign rally on Tuesday night at Charleston Pour House. According to Cunningham’s office, the gubernatorial candidate will be in Charleston Tuesday night for a campaign event. ‘Rally The Vote’ will kick off at 5:30 […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Georgia is the last state to roll out eWIC food program
Millions of people across the U.S. who depend on federal nutrition program The Women, Infants and Children Program, known as WIC, had to endure an inconvenient process at the grocery store. But a new electronic WIC card has made it easier. Georgia is the last state to support eWIC benefits....
IN THIS ARTICLE
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Battles are popping up around the country over how elections are run. Here's how it looks in Georgia
The growing battle over elections and how they are run is in full fury in Georgia. Election officials have resigned and retired in large numbers. Election workers are trying to access more security. And now officials are pointing out a new front in the battle. Activists driven by lies about election fraud have been raising objections to tens of thousands of voter registrations to get them thrown off the rolls.
SF producer offers an AR tour of the enslaved South Carolina community that was freed in 1861
Documented facts have never been more up for debate, more scrutinized and undermined than now. With more and more states passing new laws against teaching so-called “critical race theory” and LGTBQ history, stewards of knowledge across the U.S., such as librarians and teachers, now face job loss and social exile for attempting to bridge the increasing chasm of access to history and the works that document and inform it.
live5news.com
Voters have until week’s end to register for in-person voting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday is the deadline to register for in-person voting here in South Carolina, and the Election Commission wants to make sure everybody registers in time for this year’s election day. Election day is November 8 but the deadline to register to vote in person and...
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carolinapanorama.com
2023 South Carolina African-American History Calendar to be unveiled
The South Carolina Department of Education cordially invites you to the unveiling of the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. It will take place at the Koger Center for the Arts, located at 1051 Greene Street in Columbia, SC.
iheart.com
‘South Carolina stood strong’ - Gov. McMaster on Ian aftermath
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders held a second Saturday briefing on the state’s recovery from Ian, this time in Georgetown. The briefing was at the Beck Recreation Center and featured leaders from the Lowcountry, Grand Strand and the state’s department of transportation. Ian,...
This is the mystery behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South Carolina
As we all know, the United States is a land of wide-open sky and amber waves of grain, but it's also a land of a million ghost stories, so today, we will learn about the mysterious story of one such place that was abandoned in this state.
WYFF4.com
'Restaurant: Impossible' will film at two South Carolina restaurants this month
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The hit show 'Restaurant: Impossible' on theFood Network will be filming at two Upstate restaurants this month. "Restaurant: Impossible" is hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine. Irvine's challenge in each episode is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days." The...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC business news update from SCBiznews
An update of the news, events and issues that are trending right now across South Carolina's business community. Mike Switzer interviews Jason Thomas, executive editor of SCBizNews, the company that publishes the Columbia Regional Business Report, Charleston Regional Business Journal, GSA Business and SCBizNews magazine. After almost 20 years, Mike...
More money coming for people in rural areas without internet
EASTOVER, S.C. — Officials say South Carolina is making progress on expanding rural broadband access. According to state leaders, the plan is to distribute another $180 million by the end of the year to get more internet access to homes in rural areas. The $180 million is part of...
Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
carolinapanorama.com
Are you experiencing medical debt problems?
Medical debt is a growing problem, especially in South Carolina. The Times and Democrat is working on story about medical debt in our area. We'd like to talk to people who have faced medical debt or medical bills you were unable to pay. Have you been affected by medical debt?...
Comments / 0