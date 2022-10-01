Read full article on original website
Bret Hart Will Be Central To Future Episode Of Tales From The Territories
In a recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Evan Husney and Jason Eisner talked about what can be expected from the Tales from the Territories series (via Wrestling Inc). Tales is a new project produced by the pair in concert with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions. One of the upcoming episodes will be focused completely on Stampede Wrestling, for which Husney and Eisner tapped Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart for assistance. Hart’s father, Stu, held charge of the Stampede territory from 1948 until 1984. You can read a couple highlights and listen to the complete episode below.
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
Ruby Soho Shares Update on Broken Nose Surgery
– As previously reported, AEW star Ruby Soho recently announced that she was undergoing surgery for her broken nose that she suffered last month at All Out. Soho shared an update on her recovery earlier today on Twitter. It looks like she’s undergone the surgery and currently recovering. Ruby Soho...
Darby Allin Leaps Off 92 Foot Waterfall In New Video
Darby Allin did another big stunt, as he leaped off a 92-foot waterfall for a new video posted online. The AEW star posted the video to his Twitter account, as you can see below. Allin wrote in the tweet:. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Allin is set...
Evan Husney On How Many Tales From the Territories Episodes Are Complete, Plans For Dark Side of the Ring Episode
Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV, and co-creator Evan Husney has revealed how many episodes from the first season are completed, as well as plans for a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Husney and Jason Eisener were guests on The Sessions with Renée Paquette and talked about the show, as well as giving an update on Dark Side of the Ring. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For November 30th Dynamite, Limited Edition Acclaimed Shirt Announced
– The pre-sale code for next month’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis is online. The November 30th show begins its pre-sale on Thursday at 10 AM at Ticketmaster and the code (per PWInsider) is 2XJCRT. – AEW has announced a limited edition version of The Acclaimed’s “Scissor Me...
Various News: JONAH Apologizes for Missing NJPW Royal Quest Shows, The Rock Black Adam Christmas Ornament
– As previously noted, JONAH had to withdraw from this weekend’s NJPW Royal Quest II shows in London due to travel issues caused by Hurricane Ian. JONAH apologized to the fans for his absence via Twitter, which you can see below:. “Sorry to all the fans attending. Everyone knows...
WWE News: Sami Zayn Says He and The Bloodline Are United, Gallery of New Mattel Figures, Preview Clip for Top 10 Most Extreme Moments
– Sami Zayn responded to a tweet by WWE on FOX claiming that they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline between him and Jey Uso. According to the honorary Bloodline member, he and Jey Uso are united. Sami Zayn wrote, “Take this down. It may be a...
Former Marvel Comics Writer Hired As WWE Longterm Creative Director, Reportedly Behind White Rabbit Teases
WWE has reportedly brought in a writer for Marvel Comics, who is the man behind the White Rabbit teasers. Fightful Select reports that Rob Fee began work for the company in September and officially signing on this week as the Director of Longterm Creative. Fee wrote Marvel’s Avengers Halloween Special in October of 2019 as well as Red Goblin: Red Death #1 and has worked on shows for Crypt TV, Netflix, Disney, and more. Fee has confirmed the news, updating his Twitter bio to read “Director of Longterm Creative at WWE.”
VICE TV’s Tales From The Territories Debuting Tomorrow
VICE TV will debut their new series Tales From the Territories tomorrow at 9 PM ET. The first episode will focus on Memphis Wrestling. This includes a roundtable discussion with Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, Jimmy Hart and Dutch Mantel. Next week’s episode will look at Lawler vs. Andy Kaufman.
Rey Mysterio Cites Dean Malenko For Conceiving His Iconic Entrance Technique
Rey Mysterio put in an appearance for WWE’s The Bump recently and talked about the advent of his pop-up entrance (per Fightful). Mysterio credited Dean Malenko with the initial idea and thinks it has become one of the best entrance gimmicks of all time. You can read a highlight and watch the full episode below.
