In a recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Evan Husney and Jason Eisner talked about what can be expected from the Tales from the Territories series (via Wrestling Inc). Tales is a new project produced by the pair in concert with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions. One of the upcoming episodes will be focused completely on Stampede Wrestling, for which Husney and Eisner tapped Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart for assistance. Hart’s father, Stu, held charge of the Stampede territory from 1948 until 1984. You can read a couple highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO