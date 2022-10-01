ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Lane and shoulder closures scheduled for high-speed railway work

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6xLD_0iHd5DgC00

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced multiple lane and shoulder closures upcoming in Kern County. The work is being done along a section of high-speed railway approximately 23 miles long and located between Shafter and Bakersfield.

  • The northbound lane and shoulder of State Road north of Olive Drive will be closed from 6:00 am until 5:00 pm on Monday and Tuesday, October 3rd and 4th.
  • The eastbound lane and shoulder of Hank Road east of State Road will be closed from 6:00 am until 5:00 pm on Monday and Tuesday, October 3rd and 4th.
  • The northbound lane and shoulder of State Road between Hank Road and Pierce Road will be closed from 6:00 am until 5:00 pm on Monday and Tuesday October 3rd and 4th.

This work is being conducted to explore geologic and hydrogeologic conditions in locations near to where the high-speed rail will be running.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions. The public is asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.

For up-to-the-minute information about road closures related to high-speed rail construction, visit the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s website .

Comments / 1

Related
KGET 17

Expect delays near east Laval Road off-ramp on I-5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Drivers experienced traffic delays Monday morning after both on- and off-ramps to Laval Road closed due to construction. Motorists traveling southbound on I-5 the off ramp to east Laval Road and the on ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed for an unknown amount of time, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Prices increase at the pump for California residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California residents may be asking themselves the same question: why are gas prices so high? Bakersfield residents are feeling it too at the pump. With increases of over 63 cents in the past week and an average of $6.26 for one gallon of unleaded. “The problem is our local refineries, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Traffic
City
Shafter, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Kern County, CA
Traffic
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Traffic
thesungazette.com

Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99

For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 killed in crash near Tehachapi: CHP

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (9 p.m.) There are no closures in the area of E. Tehachapi Boulevard to report at this time. --- At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Tehachapi, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Police officers responded...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

KCSO identifies man killed in head-on crash south of Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the 38 year-old man killed in a head-on crash on David Road west of Edison Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol....
ARVIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#High Speed Rail#Railway#Road Closures
KGET

Spectrum services restored after outage reported in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Customers are reporting Spectrum services are returning to normal after an outage affected thousands Saturday night throughout the greater Bakersfield area. In a tweet just after 8:20 p.m., Spectrum said it was working to resolve “area problems” as quickly as possible for customers in Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, Taft and Tehachapi. There […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

New Boot Barn coming to southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boot Barn is opening a new location in southwest Bakersfield. This will be the second location in town and third in Kern County. The new location will be 15 thousand square feet at the Gosford Village between Sam’s Club and Kohl’s.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
KGET

2 dead, 1 injured in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City police said two people died in a head-on crash early Saturday morning. The California City Police Department said officers were dispatched to California City and Yerba boulevards at around 6:15 a.m. for a two-vehicle head-on collision. Officials said the drivers of the two vehicles — unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
theshafterpress.com

Wasco loses a beloved friend in Stephen Janzen

Stephen Lee Janzen came from a well-respected family in Wasco. A public servant, he was active in the City Council and served as mayor. After a life of many accomplishments, he passed earlier this month at the age of 80. Janzen was born in Wasco in 1942, the oldest child...
WASCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

17 News at the 2022 Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is a special time of the year for people, young and old, to make memories. It could be a ride, the food or spending time with family and friends. These were just some of our favorite moments from the GREAT Kern County Fair.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigates 2 shootings in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two calls in Wasco Monday night for victims who were shot multiple times, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Poso Drive in Wasco around 7:38 p.m. for a victim of a shooting. When deputies arrived they […]
WASCO, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy