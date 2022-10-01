ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, MT

K96 FM

Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director

During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
TETON COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Children taken from Black Eagle Friday found safe

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three children were found safe after they were taken by their violent and suicidal father. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory went out early Saturday morning for Tempest Vauthier, 6, Conor Toney, 4, and Niklaus Toney, 1. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office was looking for the children...
BLACK EAGLE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Blackfeet Law Enforcement searching for missing 13-year-old

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is searching for 13-year-old Destiny Young Running Crane. Destiny was last seen sometime between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, according to a Facebook post from the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. She is described as 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds and has...

