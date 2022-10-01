Read full article on original website
Related
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls?
How did September 2022 compare to other Septembers in Great Falls regarding temperatures and precipitation?
montanarightnow.com
New door security system starting this week at CMR High School in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, students, staff and guests at CMR High School will be required to buzz in with a camera system when all exterior doors are locked. Great Falls Public Schools received a grant to upgrade camera and door security systems, CMR Principal, Jamie McGraw announced to families this week.
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director
During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
msuexponent.com
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Children taken from Black Eagle Friday found safe
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Three children were found safe after they were taken by their violent and suicidal father. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory went out early Saturday morning for Tempest Vauthier, 6, Conor Toney, 4, and Niklaus Toney, 1. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office was looking for the children...
montanarightnow.com
Blackfeet Law Enforcement searching for missing 13-year-old
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is searching for 13-year-old Destiny Young Running Crane. Destiny was last seen sometime between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, according to a Facebook post from the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. She is described as 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds and has...
Rising rental costs in Montana driving need for assistance
In response to rising housing costs across the country, the federal government has announced it’s raising “fair market rents."
Fairfield Sun Times
People gathering to remember child who died in a daycare, protest for stronger safety regulation
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - People in Great Falls are gathering Sunday to remember a child who died in a daycare and to protest for stronger safety regulation enforcement. In 2020, Dakota Johnson was dropped off at an in-home childcare provider, Teri Chase. Court documents say Chase was feeding Dakota when...
Comments / 0