Platte River Fitness Autumn River Run
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Platte River Fitness Series athletes couldn’t have asked for a more gorgeous day for the annual Autumn River Run. This year’s race was combined with the Eclipse Dismal River Run. Around 170 athletes braved the elements Sunday morning. The half marathon and 5K...
Cool temperatures with calmer conditions Tuesday; Fall type pattern continues through Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy and stormy of day Monday, conditions will be calmer and cooler for the day Tuesday with this fall type pattern continuing through Friday. The rain is out for the most part with an area of high pressure moving into the viewing area....
Mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday; Cooler weather Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and mainly sunny conditions during the weekend, a mild and wet start to the week is on tab with cooler conditions for the day Tuesday. Due to a cold front marching it’s way through the viewing area Monday, the conditions will be...
Sustainable Beef to create sustainable growth in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sustainable Beef LLC had its groundbreaking today where state and city officials came together to celebrate the new beef processing facility. Leaders said it’s estimated the project will create 850 direct jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs in the community, they also said the project has the potential to bring about $1.1 billion to the region. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher called the plan a “game changer” for the city, and cited its potential benefits for ranchers as well.
