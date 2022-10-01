ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, NE

Platte River Fitness Autumn River Run

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Platte River Fitness Series athletes couldn’t have asked for a more gorgeous day for the annual Autumn River Run. This year’s race was combined with the Eclipse Dismal River Run. Around 170 athletes braved the elements Sunday morning. The half marathon and 5K...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Sustainable Beef to create sustainable growth in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sustainable Beef LLC had its groundbreaking today where state and city officials came together to celebrate the new beef processing facility. Leaders said it’s estimated the project will create 850 direct jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs in the community, they also said the project has the potential to bring about $1.1 billion to the region. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher called the plan a “game changer” for the city, and cited its potential benefits for ranchers as well.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

