Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Whipple comments on offensive performance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Whipple reflected on the offensive performance in the win against Indiana. “I was not happy with the way we played,” Whipple said. “I was happy with the way we finished, and then...
knopnews2.com
North Platte claims District Golf Championship
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The A-4 District Golf Tournament was held at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte which is one of the North Platte Bulldog’s home courses. The Dawgs defended their home turf today at the District Tournament and came away with the District Title. Karsen Morrison also won the Individual District Title with a low round of 72. The Dawgs will continue on to the State Tournament at Norfolk Country Club on Monday, October 10th, and Tuesday, October 11th.
knopnews2.com
Husker Basketball mourns passing of Tom Lorenz
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska basketball family lost a valued member over the weekend with the passing of Tom Lorenz. Lorenz served as general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena since it opened in 2013 and was an integral part of the Lincoln community since 1996. Lorenz was instrumental in the...
knopnews2.com
Hartzog named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malcolm Hartzog was recognized for his performance in the Huskers’ 35-21 win over Indiana on Monday, as he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Hartzog, a 5-9, 170-pound cornerback from Silver Creek, Miss., made his first college start against the Hoosiers and helped NU hold Indiana to 223 passing yards on 44 attempts. Hartzog, who had a pass breakup from his defensive back spot, also scored his first career touchdown, going 30 yards for a score after Chris Kolarevic blocked a Hoosier punt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knopnews2.com
Sutherland and Sandhills/Thedford Volleyball Team’s come together to collect water for Halsey Wildfire victims
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 12-10 Sutherland Sailors welcome the 10-9 Sandhills/Thedford Knights to town for a match-up on the volleyball court. Both teams come into the match on three-game win streaks and both look to keep the winning going and make it a four-game win streak. The Knights...
knopnews2.com
Huskers vs. Purdue to be night game in West Lafayette
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team will battle Purdue under the lights on Oct. 15. The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced on Monday that Nebraska’s game at Purdue will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. local) at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The...
knopnews2.com
Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
knopnews2.com
NPCC’s Softball Team sponsors Water Drive for Communities affected from wildfire
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Softball Team is sponsoring a water and sports drink drive for the firefighters and communities affected by the wildfires happening in Halsey, Nebraska. The team was inspired to get involved by the involvement of former NPCC Softball Player, Morganne Brown’s father, who is a part of a fire crew from Colorado assisting in extinguishing the fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini died following a car crash in Indiana Sunday night. Pelini was 31. According to our sister station WNDU, the crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County around 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
knopnews2.com
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
knopnews2.com
Cool temperatures with calmer conditions Tuesday; Fall type pattern continues through Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy and stormy of day Monday, conditions will be calmer and cooler for the day Tuesday with this fall type pattern continuing through Friday. The rain is out for the most part with an area of high pressure moving into the viewing area....
knopnews2.com
Large amount of smoke produced from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded Sunday morning at 8:55 a.m. to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. The dispatch was in response to a still alarm of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knopnews2.com
Mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday; Cooler weather Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and mainly sunny conditions during the weekend, a mild and wet start to the week is on tab with cooler conditions for the day Tuesday. Due to a cold front marching it’s way through the viewing area Monday, the conditions will be...
knopnews2.com
Douglas County’s 911 impacted by ransomware cryptovirus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early Sunday morning a virus made its way into Douglas County’s 911 system. Staff are trained to answer and dispatch calls using the computer system but are also trained to do the job the pre-computer way. Douglas County officials want to make it clear at...
knopnews2.com
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday, according to Region 26 Emergency Management. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.
knopnews2.com
Neighbors and family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. According to LPD, officers responded to a 911 call from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone. Upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree.
knopnews2.com
Village of Halsey evacuated due to wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands Organization reported a major wildfire at the Bessey Ranger District near Halsey on Sunday. According to officials, the fire is moving very quickly, and has gone past Highway 2. The campgrounds near the area have been evacuated, as has the village...
knopnews2.com
Five people dead after crash in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. According to LPD, upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel were able to extricate and transport one occupant of the vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.
knopnews2.com
Sustainable Beef to create sustainable growth in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sustainable Beef LLC had its groundbreaking today where state and city officials came together to celebrate the new beef processing facility. Leaders said it’s estimated the project will create 850 direct jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs in the community, they also said the project has the potential to bring about $1.1 billion to the region. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher called the plan a “game changer” for the city, and cited its potential benefits for ranchers as well.
knopnews2.com
LIVE: Update on deadly stabbing at south Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say two people are in custody after a deadly stabbing at a south Lincoln apartment complex Monday afternoon. LPD says more information will be released at a 10:30 a.m. press conference Tuesday, but adds that there’s no ongoing threat to the public. You can watch the press conference live in the video player above and on our 10/11 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV and FireTV.
Comments / 0