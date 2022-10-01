The Somerset County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the second round must be played before Wednesday, Oct. 12. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinals will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The final is set for noon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Torpey Complex.

