No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro defeats Middletown South - Field hockey recap
Caroline DeKenipp scored four goals as Point Pleasant Boro, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Middletown South 9-0 in Point Pleasant and improve to 11-0. Point Pleasant Boro went into halftime up 5-0 before adding four more goals in the second half. Camryn Johnson also had one goal and two assists.
Boys soccer: Jackson scores late to lift Edison past Sayreville
Senior Jayden Jackson scored a late winner to help Edison rally past Sayreville 3-2 in Edison. Jackson controlled the ball near the midfield and elegantly drove up the left flank before sending a left-footed blast into the net with just under three minutes left in regulation. Seniors Rayan Shah and...
Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap
Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
Girls soccer: No. 5 Ridgewood tops Northern Highlands to stay unbeaten
Junior Isabella Winn tallied a goal and an assist to lead Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Northern Highlands in Ridgewood. Seniors Lorelei Grassi and Lindsay Seibold each scored for Ridgewood (9-0) and junior keeper Katie Bisgrove finished with five saves. Northern Highlands...
Boys soccer: Golden nets twice as West Essex rallies past Millburn
Senior Devin Golden marked twice to help West Essex overcome a 3-1 halftime deficit and rally for a 4-3 win over Millburn in North Caldwell. Senior Zach Smith had a goal and assist while senior Jon Kosoglu scored as well for West Essex (3-6). Senior Josh Motelson and Vincent Piccinninni had an assist apiece.
Newton over Hackettstown in 2 OT - Boys soccer recap
Matt Cronin scored on a feed from Alex Barradas in the second overtime to give Newton a 3-2 win over Hackkettstown in Hackkettstown. Cronin is tied for the team lead with five goals. “It was a great soccer game and a big win for us, especially since they beat us...
No. 6 West Orange tops Columbia - Boys soccer recap
Mason Bashkoff tallied two goals and an assist to lead West Orange, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Columbia 3-0 in West Orange. West Orange (7-2) held a 1-0 lead at the half and outshot Columbia 10-6 in the game. Marcus Jackson also had a goal...
No. 9 Red Bank Catholic over Monmouth - Girls soccer recap
Mya King scored two goals as Red Bank Catholic, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Monmouth 6-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Catholic (7-2) led 3-1 at the half and outshot Monmouth 17-8. The Caseys also move to 6-0 in A Central play. Iva Carton, Isabelle Melilli and...
Mountain Lakes defeats Madison - Boys soccer recap
Oliver Bush had a goal and an assist for Mountain Lakes in its 2-1 victory over Madison in Madison to remain unbeaten. Mountain Lakes (6-0-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded second-half goals. Nick Fidacaro also scored a goal while Ian Falconer made four saves.
Ahmed Oshash scores five goals as Dunellen defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
It was a big day for Ahmed Oshash as he tallied five goals and two assists to lead Dunellen past Woodbridge Magnet 9-0 in Dunellen and improve to 11-0. Dunellen took control with five first-half goals before adding four more in the second. Luis Bamaca also had two goals and one assist while Mohammad Ishash had one score and three assists.
Long Branch defeats St. John Vianney - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Davhi-Borges scored one first-half goal to lead Long Branch past St. John Vianney 1-0 in Holmdel. Chris Lopez tallied an assist for Long Branch (5-3-1) while Chris Lazo made two saves. St. John Vianney fell to 2-7-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Matt Conger scores twice as Shawnee defeats Cherokee - Boys soccer recap
Matt Conger scored two goals to lead Shawnee past Cherokee 2-1 in Medford and hand the Chiefs their first loss. Cherokee (7-1-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second half thanks to Brandon Michael. However, Conger answered back with two scores for Shawnee (6-1-2). Sean McFadden and Aiden Santamaria had...
Girls Soccer: Somerset County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Somerset County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the second round must be played before Wednesday, Oct. 12. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinals will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The final is set for noon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Torpey Complex.
Girls soccer: McNair uses strong second half to defeat Harrison - Hudson County Tournament First round
Gabriella Pacheco recorded a hat trick as seventh-seeded McNair scored five second-half goals to defeat 10th-seeded Harrison 6-2 in the first round of the Hudson County Tournament in McNair. Despite coming in a losing effort, Angela Sotil-Diaz made 15 saves for Harrison (1-6). Mae Levitz tallied two goals and an...
Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap
Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
Vernon over North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Domenic Papaleo and Tyler Jones scored goals to lead Vernon to a 3-0 win over North Warren in Vernon. The other score came on an own goal. Jones increased his team-leading goal total to 13. Zack Mountain contributed two assists, while Nate Horn added one. Coach Joe Jones cited the...
Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic- Boys soccer recap
Jake Bartletta scored two goals to lead Rancocas Valley to a 5-1 win over Camden Catholic in Mount Holly. Troy Stewart Jr. dished out two assists for Rancocas Valley (8-1-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bradley Manning, Jack Orendac, and Donovan Wallace each added a goal. Brady Bartletta made four saves in the win.
Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap
Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
Field Hockey: Season leaders in team stats for Oct. 4
NOTE: All stats are from games played and reported through Oct. 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
