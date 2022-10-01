ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Long Branch, NJ

NJ.com

Boys soccer: Jackson scores late to lift Edison past Sayreville

Senior Jayden Jackson scored a late winner to help Edison rally past Sayreville 3-2 in Edison. Jackson controlled the ball near the midfield and elegantly drove up the left flank before sending a left-footed blast into the net with just under three minutes left in regulation. Seniors Rayan Shah and...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap

Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Newton over Hackettstown in 2 OT - Boys soccer recap

Matt Cronin scored on a feed from Alex Barradas in the second overtime to give Newton a 3-2 win over Hackkettstown in Hackkettstown. Cronin is tied for the team lead with five goals. “It was a great soccer game and a big win for us, especially since they beat us...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 West Orange tops Columbia - Boys soccer recap

Mason Bashkoff tallied two goals and an assist to lead West Orange, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Columbia 3-0 in West Orange. West Orange (7-2) held a 1-0 lead at the half and outshot Columbia 10-6 in the game. Marcus Jackson also had a goal...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Madison - Boys soccer recap

Oliver Bush had a goal and an assist for Mountain Lakes in its 2-1 victory over Madison in Madison to remain unbeaten. Mountain Lakes (6-0-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded second-half goals. Nick Fidacaro also scored a goal while Ian Falconer made four saves.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Long Branch defeats St. John Vianney - Boys soccer recap

Nicholas Davhi-Borges scored one first-half goal to lead Long Branch past St. John Vianney 1-0 in Holmdel. Chris Lopez tallied an assist for Long Branch (5-3-1) while Chris Lazo made two saves. St. John Vianney fell to 2-7-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Somerset County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Somerset County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the second round must be played before Wednesday, Oct. 12. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinals will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The final is set for noon on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Torpey Complex.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap

Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Vernon over North Warren - Boys soccer recap

Domenic Papaleo and Tyler Jones scored goals to lead Vernon to a 3-0 win over North Warren in Vernon. The other score came on an own goal. Jones increased his team-leading goal total to 13. Zack Mountain contributed two assists, while Nate Horn added one. Coach Joe Jones cited the...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic- Boys soccer recap

Jake Bartletta scored two goals to lead Rancocas Valley to a 5-1 win over Camden Catholic in Mount Holly. Troy Stewart Jr. dished out two assists for Rancocas Valley (8-1-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bradley Manning, Jack Orendac, and Donovan Wallace each added a goal. Brady Bartletta made four saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap

Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Comments / 0

