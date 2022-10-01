It’s “on to Cincinnati,” or rather an “on to Boise State” type of week for Fresno State after a stunning loss at UConn last Saturday. Head Coach Jeff Tedford didn’t invoke Bill Belichick’s famous “on to Cincinnati” line at his Monday press conference, but he said the team watched the film from the 19-14 loss on Sunday and quickly transitioned the focus to Boise State the same day.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO