Bordentown, NJ

NJ.com

Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap

Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Delbarton defeats Morristown - Boys soccer recap

Shea Coughlin and Josh Hepplewhite scored two goals as Delbarton, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Morristown 6-1 in Morristown. Delbarton (6-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half before outscoring Morristown 2-1 in the second. John Myles Dziadzio and William Pedicano also had a goal.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic- Boys soccer recap

Jake Bartletta scored two goals to lead Rancocas Valley to a 5-1 win over Camden Catholic in Mount Holly. Troy Stewart Jr. dished out two assists for Rancocas Valley (8-1-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bradley Manning, Jack Orendac, and Donovan Wallace each added a goal. Brady Bartletta made four saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Long Branch defeats St. John Vianney - Boys soccer recap

Nicholas Davhi-Borges scored one first-half goal to lead Long Branch past St. John Vianney 1-0 in Holmdel. Chris Lopez tallied an assist for Long Branch (5-3-1) while Chris Lazo made two saves. St. John Vianney fell to 2-7-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Paul VI over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap

Ian Monica and Chase Giambri scored goals during a 2-1 victory for Paul VI over Moorestown in Haddonfield. All of the scoring in this one came in the first half. Paul Chaykin and Jared Hollis were credited with assists. Paul VI (4-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal while Moorestown...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Pitman over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap

Elijah Crispin dished out three assists to lead Pitman’s offense during a 5-0 victory over Pennsvile in Pennsville. Pitman (6-3) was aggressive all afternoon, totaling 20 shots on goal. Charlie Duffield finished with two goals and one assist. Kyle Cahill made 15 saves in net for Pennsville (5-5). The...
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Newton over Hackettstown in 2 OT - Boys soccer recap

Matt Cronin scored on a feed from Alex Barradas in the second overtime to give Newton a 3-2 win over Hackkettstown in Hackkettstown. Cronin is tied for the team lead with five goals. “It was a great soccer game and a big win for us, especially since they beat us...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap

Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards over Delaware Valley- Boys soccer recap

James Kolvites scored the game-deciding goal in the first half to lift Bernards to a 1-0 win over Delaware Valley in Bernardsville. Bernards improved to 9-1 with the win, while Delaware Valley fell to 5-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap

Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Cranford tops New Providence - Girls soccer recap

Olivia Russomanno scored four goals to lead Cranford, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past New Providence 6-0 in Cranford. Cranford (7-2-2) led 5-0 at the half and outshot New Providence (1-8-1) 11-4 in the game. Shea Matheson added a goal and two assists with Aileen McGovern tallying a...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 West Orange tops Columbia - Boys soccer recap

Mason Bashkoff tallied two goals and an assist to lead West Orange, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Columbia 3-0 in West Orange. West Orange (7-2) held a 1-0 lead at the half and outshot Columbia 10-6 in the game. Marcus Jackson also had a goal...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

