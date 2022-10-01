Read full article on original website
No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro defeats Middletown South - Field hockey recap
Caroline DeKenipp scored four goals as Point Pleasant Boro, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Middletown South 9-0 in Point Pleasant and improve to 11-0. Point Pleasant Boro went into halftime up 5-0 before adding four more goals in the second half. Camryn Johnson also had one goal and two assists.
Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap
Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
No. 13 Delbarton defeats Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Shea Coughlin and Josh Hepplewhite scored two goals as Delbarton, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Morristown 6-1 in Morristown. Delbarton (6-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half before outscoring Morristown 2-1 in the second. John Myles Dziadzio and William Pedicano also had a goal.
Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic- Boys soccer recap
Jake Bartletta scored two goals to lead Rancocas Valley to a 5-1 win over Camden Catholic in Mount Holly. Troy Stewart Jr. dished out two assists for Rancocas Valley (8-1-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bradley Manning, Jack Orendac, and Donovan Wallace each added a goal. Brady Bartletta made four saves in the win.
Ahmed Oshash scores five goals as Dunellen defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
It was a big day for Ahmed Oshash as he tallied five goals and two assists to lead Dunellen past Woodbridge Magnet 9-0 in Dunellen and improve to 11-0. Dunellen took control with five first-half goals before adding four more in the second. Luis Bamaca also had two goals and one assist while Mohammad Ishash had one score and three assists.
Matt Conger scores twice as Shawnee defeats Cherokee - Boys soccer recap
Matt Conger scored two goals to lead Shawnee past Cherokee 2-1 in Medford and hand the Chiefs their first loss. Cherokee (7-1-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second half thanks to Brandon Michael. However, Conger answered back with two scores for Shawnee (6-1-2). Sean McFadden and Aiden Santamaria had...
Boys soccer: Golden nets twice as West Essex rallies past Millburn
Senior Devin Golden marked twice to help West Essex overcome a 3-1 halftime deficit and rally for a 4-3 win over Millburn in North Caldwell. Senior Zach Smith had a goal and assist while senior Jon Kosoglu scored as well for West Essex (3-6). Senior Josh Motelson and Vincent Piccinninni had an assist apiece.
Long Branch defeats St. John Vianney - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Davhi-Borges scored one first-half goal to lead Long Branch past St. John Vianney 1-0 in Holmdel. Chris Lopez tallied an assist for Long Branch (5-3-1) while Chris Lazo made two saves. St. John Vianney fell to 2-7-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Girls soccer: No. 5 Ridgewood tops Northern Highlands to stay unbeaten
Junior Isabella Winn tallied a goal and an assist to lead Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Northern Highlands in Ridgewood. Seniors Lorelei Grassi and Lindsay Seibold each scored for Ridgewood (9-0) and junior keeper Katie Bisgrove finished with five saves. Northern Highlands...
Paul VI over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Ian Monica and Chase Giambri scored goals during a 2-1 victory for Paul VI over Moorestown in Haddonfield. All of the scoring in this one came in the first half. Paul Chaykin and Jared Hollis were credited with assists. Paul VI (4-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal while Moorestown...
Cherry Hill East over Gloucester Township Tech - boys soccer recap
After a scoreless first half, Cherry Hill East scored three second half goals in a 3-0 win over Gloucester Township Tech in Sicklerville. East’s second half goals were scored by Ian Ferdas, Elija Moultrie and Alec Herring. Jason Glassman and Eitan Volodarski contributed assists. Tom Piotrowski made two saves...
Pitman over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Elijah Crispin dished out three assists to lead Pitman’s offense during a 5-0 victory over Pennsvile in Pennsville. Pitman (6-3) was aggressive all afternoon, totaling 20 shots on goal. Charlie Duffield finished with two goals and one assist. Kyle Cahill made 15 saves in net for Pennsville (5-5). The...
Newton over Hackettstown in 2 OT - Boys soccer recap
Matt Cronin scored on a feed from Alex Barradas in the second overtime to give Newton a 3-2 win over Hackkettstown in Hackkettstown. Cronin is tied for the team lead with five goals. “It was a great soccer game and a big win for us, especially since they beat us...
West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap
Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
Bernards over Delaware Valley- Boys soccer recap
James Kolvites scored the game-deciding goal in the first half to lift Bernards to a 1-0 win over Delaware Valley in Bernardsville. Bernards improved to 9-1 with the win, while Delaware Valley fell to 5-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap
Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Florence- Girls soccer recap
Alexis Contes scored three goals to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 4-2 win over Florence in West Windsor. Aditi Negi had a goal and an assist for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-8), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ishita Balpande made seven saves in the win. Ava Bauer and Sydney Slotkin...
No. 10 Cranford tops New Providence - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored four goals to lead Cranford, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past New Providence 6-0 in Cranford. Cranford (7-2-2) led 5-0 at the half and outshot New Providence (1-8-1) 11-4 in the game. Shea Matheson added a goal and two assists with Aileen McGovern tallying a...
No. 6 West Orange tops Columbia - Boys soccer recap
Mason Bashkoff tallied two goals and an assist to lead West Orange, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Columbia 3-0 in West Orange. West Orange (7-2) held a 1-0 lead at the half and outshot Columbia 10-6 in the game. Marcus Jackson also had a goal...
