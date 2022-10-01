Caroline DeKenipp scored four goals as Point Pleasant Boro, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Middletown South 9-0 in Point Pleasant and improve to 11-0. Point Pleasant Boro went into halftime up 5-0 before adding four more goals in the second half. Camryn Johnson also had one goal and two assists.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO