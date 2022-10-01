Read full article on original website
Related
No. 6 Point Pleasant Boro defeats Middletown South - Field hockey recap
Caroline DeKenipp scored four goals as Point Pleasant Boro, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled past Middletown South 9-0 in Point Pleasant and improve to 11-0. Point Pleasant Boro went into halftime up 5-0 before adding four more goals in the second half. Camryn Johnson also had one goal and two assists.
Robbinsville takes control of CVC Valley with key win over Hopewell Valley
Hopewell Valley at Robbinsville Boys Soccer — Boys soccer, much like almost any high school sport, can be controlled by momentum swings. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Bernards over Delaware Valley- Boys soccer recap
James Kolvites scored the game-deciding goal in the first half to lift Bernards to a 1-0 win over Delaware Valley in Bernardsville. Bernards improved to 9-1 with the win, while Delaware Valley fell to 5-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Boys soccer: Somerset County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Pingry School was awarded the top seed for the Somerset County Tournament on Tuesday night. The Big Blue won its first outright county title since 2014 last year with a shootout win over Bernards. BRACKET: SOMERSET COUNTY TOURNAMENT. The top four seeds - Pingry, Bridgewater-Raritan, Gill St. Bernard’s and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
Girls soccer: No. 5 Ridgewood tops Northern Highlands to stay unbeaten
Junior Isabella Winn tallied a goal and an assist to lead Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Northern Highlands in Ridgewood. Seniors Lorelei Grassi and Lindsay Seibold each scored for Ridgewood (9-0) and junior keeper Katie Bisgrove finished with five saves. Northern Highlands...
Newton over Hackettstown in 2 OT - Boys soccer recap
Matt Cronin scored on a feed from Alex Barradas in the second overtime to give Newton a 3-2 win over Hackkettstown in Hackkettstown. Cronin is tied for the team lead with five goals. “It was a great soccer game and a big win for us, especially since they beat us...
No. 18 Rancocas Valley over Cherry Hill West - field hockey recap
Carly Seal had three goals and two assists to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-1 win over Cherry Hill west in Cherry Hill. A junior, Seal now has 13 goals and four assists this season. Isabella Kwiatkowski added two goals and two assists...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic- Boys soccer recap
Jake Bartletta scored two goals to lead Rancocas Valley to a 5-1 win over Camden Catholic in Mount Holly. Troy Stewart Jr. dished out two assists for Rancocas Valley (8-1-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bradley Manning, Jack Orendac, and Donovan Wallace each added a goal. Brady Bartletta made four saves in the win.
Morris County field hockey 2nd round, Oct. 4: Mountain Lakes, Morristown-Beard win
Kaylin Oey scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter to lift top-seeded Mountain Lakes to a 1-0 win over 16th-seeded Pequannock in the second round of the Morris County Tournament in Mountain Lakes. Hannah Lees had the assist on Oey’s game-winner, which sent Mountain Lakes (9-0) to the quarterfinals,...
No. 13 Delbarton defeats Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Shea Coughlin and Josh Hepplewhite scored two goals as Delbarton, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Morristown 6-1 in Morristown. Delbarton (6-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half before outscoring Morristown 2-1 in the second. John Myles Dziadzio and William Pedicano also had a goal.
West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap
Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
Long Branch defeats St. John Vianney - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Davhi-Borges scored one first-half goal to lead Long Branch past St. John Vianney 1-0 in Holmdel. Chris Lopez tallied an assist for Long Branch (5-3-1) while Chris Lazo made two saves. St. John Vianney fell to 2-7-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Vernon over North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Domenic Papaleo and Tyler Jones scored goals to lead Vernon to a 3-0 win over North Warren in Vernon. The other score came on an own goal. Jones increased his team-leading goal total to 13. Zack Mountain contributed two assists, while Nate Horn added one. Coach Joe Jones cited the...
Boonton over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap
Emanuele Caltabiano scored all four goals for Boonton during a 4-1 victory over Parsippany Hills in Boonton. Boonton (7-3) led 1-0 at halftime but was able to get going offensively over the final 40 minutes. Gabriel Lagos was credited with two assists. Parsippany Hills (2-7) was able to total just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Girls soccer: McNair uses strong second half to defeat Harrison - Hudson County Tournament First round
Gabriella Pacheco recorded a hat trick as seventh-seeded McNair scored five second-half goals to defeat 10th-seeded Harrison 6-2 in the first round of the Hudson County Tournament in McNair. Despite coming in a losing effort, Angela Sotil-Diaz made 15 saves for Harrison (1-6). Mae Levitz tallied two goals and an...
J.P. Stevens over Woodbridge- Boys soccer recap
Aleksey Sergeev netted two goals to lift J.P. Stevens to a 4-1 win over Woodbridge in Edison. Zachary Mokraurer dished out two assists for J.P. Stevens (5-4-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Siddharth Sanglikar and Kaston Chen each added a goal, while Ajit Mallavarapu made five saves in the win.
Girls Soccer: Sterling shuts out Audubon to remain undefeated
Montgomery Draham netted two goals to lead Sterling to a 3-0 win over Audubon in Audubon. Elyse Simpson also scored a goal for Sterling, which improved to 9-0 with the win. Audubon fell to 7-3 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Manasquan defeats Red Bank Regional - Girls soccer recap
Kali Saito scored twice as Manasquan defeated Red Bank Regional 4-0 in Manasquan. Manasquan (7-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before scoring three more goals in the second half. Lily Carhart also had a goal and an assist while Rylie Rampone netted one. Harper Brechman made nine saves for...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
125K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0