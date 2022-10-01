ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

NJ.com

Bernards over Delaware Valley- Boys soccer recap

James Kolvites scored the game-deciding goal in the first half to lift Bernards to a 1-0 win over Delaware Valley in Bernardsville. Bernards improved to 9-1 with the win, while Delaware Valley fell to 5-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Newton over Hackettstown in 2 OT - Boys soccer recap

Matt Cronin scored on a feed from Alex Barradas in the second overtime to give Newton a 3-2 win over Hackkettstown in Hackkettstown. Cronin is tied for the team lead with five goals. “It was a great soccer game and a big win for us, especially since they beat us...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic- Boys soccer recap

Jake Bartletta scored two goals to lead Rancocas Valley to a 5-1 win over Camden Catholic in Mount Holly. Troy Stewart Jr. dished out two assists for Rancocas Valley (8-1-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bradley Manning, Jack Orendac, and Donovan Wallace each added a goal. Brady Bartletta made four saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Delbarton defeats Morristown - Boys soccer recap

Shea Coughlin and Josh Hepplewhite scored two goals as Delbarton, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Morristown 6-1 in Morristown. Delbarton (6-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half before outscoring Morristown 2-1 in the second. John Myles Dziadzio and William Pedicano also had a goal.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Kearny - Girls soccer recap

Libby Masterson scored a goal as West Morris defeated Kearny 2-1 in Chester. Alexa Murawski also had a goal with Madison Lamb and Lily Gjelsvik posting an assist each. Hayden Scotti had eight saves. West Morris (4-3-1) outshot Kearny 14-10 in the game. Emily Horvaht scored the only goal for...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Long Branch defeats St. John Vianney - Boys soccer recap

Nicholas Davhi-Borges scored one first-half goal to lead Long Branch past St. John Vianney 1-0 in Holmdel. Chris Lopez tallied an assist for Long Branch (5-3-1) while Chris Lazo made two saves. St. John Vianney fell to 2-7-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Vernon over North Warren - Boys soccer recap

Domenic Papaleo and Tyler Jones scored goals to lead Vernon to a 3-0 win over North Warren in Vernon. The other score came on an own goal. Jones increased his team-leading goal total to 13. Zack Mountain contributed two assists, while Nate Horn added one. Coach Joe Jones cited the...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap

Emanuele Caltabiano scored all four goals for Boonton during a 4-1 victory over Parsippany Hills in Boonton. Boonton (7-3) led 1-0 at halftime but was able to get going offensively over the final 40 minutes. Gabriel Lagos was credited with two assists. Parsippany Hills (2-7) was able to total just...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

J.P. Stevens over Woodbridge- Boys soccer recap

Aleksey Sergeev netted two goals to lift J.P. Stevens to a 4-1 win over Woodbridge in Edison. Zachary Mokraurer dished out two assists for J.P. Stevens (5-4-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Siddharth Sanglikar and Kaston Chen each added a goal, while Ajit Mallavarapu made five saves in the win.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Sterling shuts out Audubon to remain undefeated

Montgomery Draham netted two goals to lead Sterling to a 3-0 win over Audubon in Audubon. Elyse Simpson also scored a goal for Sterling, which improved to 9-0 with the win. Audubon fell to 7-3 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan defeats Red Bank Regional - Girls soccer recap

Kali Saito scored twice as Manasquan defeated Red Bank Regional 4-0 in Manasquan. Manasquan (7-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before scoring three more goals in the second half. Lily Carhart also had a goal and an assist while Rylie Rampone netted one. Harper Brechman made nine saves for...
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

