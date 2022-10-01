If the headline of this article didn’t give it away, the 2022 postseason is just around the corner and the Colorado Rockies will not be participating once again. On the other hand, plenty of former Rockies permeate the postseason and offer some options for your playoff allegiance. So, without further ado, let’s check in on old friends as they chase down a championship ring.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO