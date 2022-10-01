Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Loves Teammate Hanser Alberto
The former MVP shares his thoughts on two-way player, Hanser Alberto
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
Cards hold dominant stat after 12th NL Central title
ST. LOUIS – Now that the Cardinals have clinched the National League Central crown, they have as many division titles as the rest of the division combined. The Cardinals are one of the most successful ball clubs in history, and now having won the NL Central crown 12 times solidifies St. Louis’ place in the […]
Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Could Sneak Back Into the Postseason Picture
Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen, out most of the season with shoulder problems, is playing catch and trying to get back in time for the postseason.
Dodgers News: Dustin May Eyeing Return For NLDS
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May suffered a lower back injury after coming back from Tommy John surgery
True Blue LA
Dodgers shut down by Germán Márquez, Rockies in strikeout-heavy affair
A sleepy Sunday saw plenty of strikeouts and very few runs at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies plated the bulk of them for a 4-1 win to send the Dodgers to their 49th loss of the season. Los Angeles managed just three hits, two of them by Trayce Thompson. The two...
numberfire.com
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. German Marquez takes the ball for the Rockies, while Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Dodgers. German Maruqez has a 5.12 ERA. This has been a bitterly disappointing season for him and […] The post MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Purple Row
Former Rockies and the 2022 Postseason
If the headline of this article didn’t give it away, the 2022 postseason is just around the corner and the Colorado Rockies will not be participating once again. On the other hand, plenty of former Rockies permeate the postseason and offer some options for your playoff allegiance. So, without further ado, let’s check in on old friends as they chase down a championship ring.
Dodgers defeat Rockies on big night for Jaime Jarrín and Freddie Freeman
The Dodgers honor legendary Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín and Freddie Freeman wins a prestigious team award before a 6-4 comeback win over the Rockies.
Yardbarker
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Mookie Betts Out Of Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers became just the seventh team in MLB history with at least 110 wins in a single season, and look to continue adding onto their total while remaining healthy as they reach the halfway point of a series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers’ final homestand of...
