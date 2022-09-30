ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

d9and10sports.com

Cochranton Cancels Week 7 Football Game Against Reynolds

COCHRANTON, Pa. – Cochranton has canceled Friday’s Region 1 football game against Reynolds due to safety concerns amid low numbers. The Meadville Tribune was the first to report the story. The Cardinals, the defending D10 Class 1A runner-ups, have been battling a number of injuries amid the low...
COCHRANTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
OAKMONT, PA
Online Rocket

The new Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

In this exclusive interview, The Rocket sat down with SRU’s new Chief Diversity Officer Anthony Jones to learn what he has planned for the role. “I truly believe that this is a beautiful institution,” Jones said. “I often say I think that Slippery Rock is a diamond in the rough because it’s kind of off the beaten path.”
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
wtae.com

Man killed after fall at Acrisure Stadium identified

PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified Monday by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mercer County angler at center of fishing cheating scandal

CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Recovering After Butler Twp. Accident

Two people are recovering after a crash this weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and South Eberhart Road. Police say 70-year-old Margaret Slye of Saxonburg ran a red light at the intersection and collided into a car...
BUTLER, PA
Online Rocket

SRU police train for mental health crises

As the weather gets colder and the Student Health Center’s hours shorten, the Slippery Rock University police are responding to an increased number of calls regarding mental health. Since 2019, the Slippery Rock University Police Department has been sending officers to Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training. The program was...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WJAC TV

Bedford celebrates 58th Fall Foliage Festival

Bedford celebrated the first weekend in October with their 58th Fall Foliage Festival which was included in Oprah Winfrey's top 20 fall festivals across America. This large event featured over 400 craft vendors and 2 stages of live music. Organizers say that they see over 70 thousand people attend over...
BEDFORD, PA

