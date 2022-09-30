Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Cochranton Cancels Week 7 Football Game Against Reynolds
COCHRANTON, Pa. – Cochranton has canceled Friday’s Region 1 football game against Reynolds due to safety concerns amid low numbers. The Meadville Tribune was the first to report the story. The Cardinals, the defending D10 Class 1A runner-ups, have been battling a number of injuries amid the low...
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game
FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Pitt C Jim Sweeney Passes at Age 60
One of the best offensive linemen in Pitt Panthers history has passed away.
Online Rocket
The new Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging
In this exclusive interview, The Rocket sat down with SRU’s new Chief Diversity Officer Anthony Jones to learn what he has planned for the role. “I truly believe that this is a beautiful institution,” Jones said. “I often say I think that Slippery Rock is a diamond in the rough because it’s kind of off the beaten path.”
wtae.com
Man killed after fall at Acrisure Stadium identified
PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified Monday by...
New Kensington native with Pittsburgh bar in Florida helps Hurricane Ian victims
A southwestern Pennsylvania native who operates a Pittsburgh-inspired sports bar in Florida is among the many to face devastating damage following Hurricane Ian. John Nader grew up in New Kensington but has spent nearly 20 years on Sanibel, a small island in southwest Florida. Nader opened “The Great White Grill,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mercer County angler at center of fishing cheating scandal
CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
wtae.com
Local sportsmen's club says facility rented 'under false pretenses' for event promoting white supremacy
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A local sportsmen’s club was allegedly misled when an event held at its facility turned out to be an event promoting white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Special Counsel for the Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, Phil DiLucente said the club’s management understood a recent event booked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed after dump truck flies off overpass in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed in an early morning dump truck crash in Indiana County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the area of State Route 119 at Wayne Avenue at around 4:34 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident. The car, a 2016 Mack...
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
Rivers Casino tops $100M in payments to SEA for PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County announced on Friday that the North Shore gaming and entertainment entity has now paid $101.5 million toward construction of PPG Paints Arena. Rivers Casino contributes $7.5 million annually to the SEA, with installments occurring...
butlerradio.com
Two Recovering After Butler Twp. Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash this weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and South Eberhart Road. Police say 70-year-old Margaret Slye of Saxonburg ran a red light at the intersection and collided into a car...
Online Rocket
SRU police train for mental health crises
As the weather gets colder and the Student Health Center’s hours shorten, the Slippery Rock University police are responding to an increased number of calls regarding mental health. Since 2019, the Slippery Rock University Police Department has been sending officers to Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training. The program was...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh firefighters working to repair the homes of Florida firefighters, still on duty following Hurricane Ian's impact
PITTSBURGH — A team of local firefighters is in Florida on a mission to help their comrades in need. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Captain John Gardell said many Florida firefighters likely haven’t stopped working since Hurricane Ian made impact last week. Gardell is working with the International Association...
WJAC TV
Bedford celebrates 58th Fall Foliage Festival
Bedford celebrated the first weekend in October with their 58th Fall Foliage Festival which was included in Oprah Winfrey's top 20 fall festivals across America. This large event featured over 400 craft vendors and 2 stages of live music. Organizers say that they see over 70 thousand people attend over...
5th person killed in Mercer County farmhouse fire identified
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All five people killed in a farmhouse fire in Mercer County in September have been identified. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze at about midnight on Sept. 16 on District Road in Delaware Township and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames.
Comments / 0