Missing juvenile out of Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale barracks is investigating a missing juvenile case.
WNEP-TV 16
Good Morning PA - Dunmore Cemetery Tour
The Dearly Departed Players invite you to their Dunmore Cemetery Tour on October 9th at 2pm. Join them for a walk through history.
Attendance slightly down at Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Attendance at the Bloomsburg Fair proved to be down slightly from last year. The Fair Committee reports nearly 367,000 people attended this year, that's about 3,000 fewer than last year. The most attended days for this year's fair were the first Saturday and the last Friday,...
Missing Luzerne County woman found
SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County were searching for a 75-year-old woman who was missing for four days. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29, however, the search has since been canceled. PSP believed Sherrick may have been at special risk […]
skooknews.com
Three from Frackville Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison for Assault
Three people from Frackville are locked up in Schuylkill County Prison for assault. According to Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson, on Monday October 3rd, 2022 around 1:15pm, Frackville Police were dispatched to 53 N. Railroad Ave for a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival, assisted by West Mahanoy Township Police and Shenandoah...
Swoyersville man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking
SCRANTON — A Swoyersville man arrested by Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force for trafficking methamphetamine was sentenced to spend up to five years in federal prison. Michael Marchese, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani on a charge of conspiracy to...
Fall festival in Luzerne County celebrates history
SUGARLOAF, Pa. — The historic Brainerd Church in Sugarloaf held its annual festival to celebrate the season. There were crafters, and plenty of food, including some Halloween treats. Visitors could also take a tour of the small church and adjacent one-room schoolhouse. While the church isn't active every Sunday,...
Inmate at SCI-Coal Township injures correctional officer
Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township assaulted correctional officers, causing one to seek treatment at the hospital. Dakota Brodie, 23, assaulted two correctional officers at the prison on Sept. 24, state police at Stonington said. State police were called to investigate. One correctional officer was taken to Geisinger Shamokin hospital for treatment. Police did not identify the correctional officer nor provide their current condition.
skooknews.com
Three Williams Valley Students Cited for Harassment
Three Williams Valley students have been cited with harassment after an incident at their high school. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens, the incident occurred on September 14th, 2022. Troopers say they were told three juvenile males had victimized one juvenile male. Troopers from the Lykens Barracks conducted...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County township passes ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana
NORWEGIAN TWP., Pa. - Supervisors in a township in Schuylkill County have passed an ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana in the community. It all stems from complaints about "Doc House LLC," a marijuana growing and processing facility in Norewgian Township. Under the new rules, the facility could...
One dead after Carbon County crash
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead following a crash in Carbon County. According to the coroner, Patricia Rodenbach was driving when she collided with another car at the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove in Mahoning Township on August 16. The 80-year-old died last...
Driver cited after truck rolls over on Giant’s Despair
LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are citing a truck driver after he crashed on Giant’s Despair Monday morning after police say he ignored several signs to not drive on the road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. as the driver Jason Caines, 36, of New Jersey, was navigating a […]
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Burglary at Church in Cressona
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at church in Cressona in August. According to the State Police at Schuylkill Haven and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Troopers responded to the Grace Evangelical Free Church, 101 Graeff Street, in Cressona Borough, on Monday August 1st, 2022 around 8:00pm for a report of a burglary.
WFMZ-TV Online
Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday Afternoon
A Schuylkill County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Hubley Township on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:20pm when a Saturn Ion was traveling west in the 2200 Block of East Main Street of Sacremento. While negotiating a right curve, the female driver lost control...
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores
- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
Police: Ghost gun and stolen firearm recovered
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police Department report that they had recovered a stolen firearm and a ghost gun early Sunday morning. According to police, In the early morning hours of October 2, at approximately 2:16 a.m., Hazleton City Police were alerted of a male with a firearm in the area of East […]
WNEP-TV 16
Man found dead after Scranton fire identified
A man is dead after a fire along West Gibson Street in Scranton. A man's body was discovered in the fire. He was later identified as 64-year-old Gerard McGuire.
Men facing gun charges in Hazleton
Hazleton Police received a report early Sunday morning of a man with a gun in the area of East Broad and North Wyoming Streets. A short time later officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the earlier report and it was pulled over near North Laurel and West Oak Streets. Police found two men inside identified as Randy Marte-Montano and Stalin Reyes-Peraltra. In the vehicle they found two weapons, one identified as a handgun previously reported stolen by PSP Hazleton and another identified as a ghost gun. Both men now face charges of carrying a firearm without a license.
