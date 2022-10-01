Read full article on original website
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on far west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was struck by a vehicle in the 8000 block of West Washington Street Tuesday morning has died. According to a release from IMPD, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before noon. When they arrived, officers located a male who had been hit by a vehicle.
One dead after being hit by vehicle on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened right before noon in the 8000 block of West Washington Street. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. When...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the west side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. Police were called to the 8000 block of West Washington Street, near the Indianapolis International Airport and I-465, just before 12 p.m. IMPD said the pedestrian, who had not...
Anderson man known as 'The Can Man' hospitalized after being hit by SUV
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man, known throughout central Indiana as "The Can Man," was hit by an SUV on Sunday. Police said just before 8:45 p.m., 75-year-old Larry VanNess was hit by an SUV while crossing Jackson Street at the intersection with 11th Street. Van Ness was taken...
Driver dies in overnight crash on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Monday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a vehicle fire in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road. That’s in the Devonshire neighborhood near Binford Boulevard and 62nd Street.
1 injured during fire on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s east side. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of North Whittier Place. The fire...
1 dead, 4 injured after 3-car crash over weekend on Indy's north side
A driver died and four other people were injured after a crash involving three cars late Saturday on the city's north side, police say.
Juvenile in custody after man critically injured in shooting on North Olney Street
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a near east side shooting left one person badly injured Monday evening. An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 2700 block of North Olney Street, which is near East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive. Officers found an...
Russiaville man killed while walking on State Road 47 near Sheridan
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night when he was hit by a car while walking along State Road 47, west of Sheridan. Roger Wisehart Jr., 42, had apparently run out of gas and was walking toward Sheridan when he was hit in the area of 900 East just before 9:30 p.m.
Person killed in single-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' northeast side early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6200 block of Knyghton Road, a few blocks east of the intersection of East 62nd Street and Binford Boulevard, for a vehicle that had crashed into landscaping and caught fire.
Good Samaritans credited with helping save life of semi driver after crash
CLAY COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana State Police are crediting good Samaritans for providing "lifesaving" aid to a semitruck driver after a crash in Clay County. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers say a woman driving a Honda attempted to merge onto I-70 westbound from the Brazil...
Welfare check leads to death investigation on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead on the city's near northeast side Monday morning. Police were conducting a welfare check near the intersection of Holloway and Langley avenues, near East 16th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, just before noon. Police arrived and found a man...
13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Saturday night in a three-car crash on the city’s north side that sent two others to the hospital. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to the 4700 block of Michigan Road, near the intersection of Michigan and Cold Spring Road, for a car crash.
IMPD asks for assistance finding man missing since Saturday
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 24-year-old man last seen two days ago on the city's northwest side.
VIDEO: Woman shot during carjacking southwest of downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are still investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that started with a carjacking at a gas station on the west side of Indianapolis. (Note: The video of this incident may be disturbing to some viewers.) Investigators are calling it an isolated incident. The victim said it’s...
East side barber shop gives back to community days after deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others, and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at Champz Barber Shop Friday afternoon and when officers arrived, police said they located three victims in the area.
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
Unseasonable rise in pediatric respiratory cases forces visitor restriction at Riley Children's Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Tuesday night, Riley Hospital for Children will start restricting visitors after a rise in pediatric respiratory cases. The viruses are quickly filling emergency rooms and intensive care units across central Indiana. “It’s very busy,” said Dr. Samina Bhumbra, medical director of infection prevention at Riley Hospital...
