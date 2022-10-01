ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, TX

Huntington’s Kam Evans remembers the late Devin Myers with 7 TD passes

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago

Five weeks into the 2022 Louisiana football season and Friday nights don’t seem the same for Huntington’s Kamron “Kam” Evans. They may never feel normal again, except for this Friday night.

The Raiders have been playing well offensively thanks to Evans’ considerable skills as quarterback. After a 60-27 win over Minden at Independence Stadium, in which Evans had the best game ever by a Huntington quarterback, the Raiders are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in District 1-4A.

Evans tossed a school record seven TDs. He celebrated, of course, but his mind was on his best friend and confidante , Devin Myers , who wasn’t there to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Myers was gunned down on the streets of Shreveport in March just a couple of days before the Huntington basketball team, with Myers as key component, was due to host a state playoff game. Evans, who hadn’t suited up all season due to an injury, was one of the catalysts helping the Raiders win that postseason game in Myers’ honor.

Friday’s performance in the homecoming contest was also dedicated to Myers.

“He’s really been driving me all season – knowing who I’m doing it for and what I’m doing it for,” Evans said. “This was our last homecoming and I wanted to do it for him – just have fun with it.”

The memory of his friend is never far from the mind of the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Evans, one of the top quarterbacks in Northwest Louisiana. Evans has football offers from Northwestern State and Louisiana-Monroe, while his late friend was hoping to play basketball at the next level.

“All he wanted was to make it to a Division I school and try to make it as a professional,” Evans said of Myers. “And that keeps me going every day. On days that I don’t feel like it, it keeps me going. Last year he didn’t miss a game -- he was there supporting me. And now on game days, I just think about him and tell myself it’s for him.”

Evans has been the starting quarterback for coach Steve Dennis for the past two seasons after taking over for the graduated J’rell Joseph, his idol.

“He really showed me the way - a lot of good things,” Evans said. “And he told me to learn from the bad things. After his last game, he told me the keys were in my hands now.”

Evans began his career at Huntington as an F-Back/slot receiver and a long snapper for the punter. He watched Joseph and learned the fine points of running an offense that he’d initially learned at Walnut Hill Middle School. Last season he passed for 3,630 yards with 44 TDs against seven interceptions. Through four games in 2022, he’s thrown for 1,107 yards and 11 TDs.

“Kam had an amazing junior year,” Dennis said. “I believe he was second in the state in all passing categories and was deserving of All-State consideration.”

After losing to a couple of ranked teams in Byrd and Neville this fall, Evans believes his team is ready to tackle the remainder of its district slate.

“We’ve played some of the best of the best, and we haven’t backed down,” he said. “We just have to play four quarters of football now instead of just playing second-half ball and we’ll be even better - and just execute and tune-up our weapons. We’ve got a pretty good shot at a district title for the first time in over 40 years I believe.”

Winning would be a fitting way to put a bow on the memory of Myers, who had planned to play football his senior year with Evans. Right now, Evans’ said he enjoys thinking about a road trip with a travel ball team he and Myers took a couple of years ago. They laughed, cut up, and just generally had a good time getting away from some of the things in Shreveport holding them back.

Remembering a friend and the good points he left behind continue to be an impetus for Evans.

“I just have to look at the bright side of it,” Evans said. “God called him home! There’s no greater future than where he’s at now.”

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Huntington’s Kam Evans remembers the late Devin Myers with 7 TD passes

