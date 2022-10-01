ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
Hewitt man dies in Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Hewitt man is dead after a crash in Tyler on Sunday. 51-year-old David Lewandowski’s vehicle was hit by a car when the driver lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
Copperas Cove High School closes after gas line hit

Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — Copperas Cove High School closed Tuesday morning because of a gas line accident. The school district says a construction crew working at the high school inadvertently hit the gas line, causing a disruption in service. The school says students are not in any danger at this time.
Four charged in Dothan strong robbery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects...
New McLennan Baseball field hosts first fall scrimmage

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The new all-turf McClinton Field at River Bosque Ballpark made an unofficial debut on Tuesday afternoon, as the Highlander Baseball team hosted TJC in a fall scrimmage. The additions to both the MCC Baseball and Softball fields began back in May, after donations were...
Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner

Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
High-speed crash in Webb leaves one car overturned

WEBB, Ala (WDHN)—A high-speed crash in Webb leaves one vehicle overturned, sends victims to the hospital with reportedly non-life threatening injuries, WPD. According to the WPD, a line of traffic began to slow down on a hill when a vehicle traveling 88 MPH hit the rear of another vehicle, causing it to overturn.
Balloon release held to honor the victims in McGregor shooting

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community is coming together after a tragedy hit their community Thursday morning. Residents are giving back to the families who lost loved ones to the shooting that happened on Thursday. Neighbors and loved ones are rising up to show their support and do what...
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
Multiple units respond to Geneva County home fire

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Geneva County went up in flames Monday evening. According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3. 1 of 5.
Theresa Frederick

My name is Theresa Frederick. I’m currently at KWKT Fox/44 as an Account Executive. Over the years, I’ve completed 40 years in sales, accomplished a 17-mile open-ocean kayaking trip along the Napoli Coast in Kauai. It was so rigorous but beautiful in some areas. Hard work for anything worthwhile is quite an accomplishment . My other achievements include completing 9 marathons over the years. Now, I’d rather walk with my new Aussi Shephard/ Husky mix. Pecos is his name. He keeps up the pace and drags me along. I love being outdoors when the temperature is nice outside. I enjoy hobbies like gardening, biking, and the pool on a hot summer day. I’ve lived in Waco for 35 years and built friendships along the way. I’m a mom of 3 and have 3 grandchildren. I can’t wait to meet you and I look forward to working with the Fox family again.
Elba murder suspect denied bond

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Coffee County Judge has denied bond for the suspect in the murder of an Elba High School Senior. Terrence De’Shun Green, 22, of Elba is currently facing murder and theft of property charges. His combined bond of $325,000 was revoked by Judge Joshua F. Wilson.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
Opinion | Someone, please, fix our gambling problems

Did you know that, according to the Alabama Constitution, selling alcoholic beverages in the state of Alabama is illegal?. Obviously, there’s a bit of nuance involved, but generally speaking, unless the citizens of a town or county in this state vote in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in their specific town or county, such sales are prohibited.
