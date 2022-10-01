They ain't took nothing.We took the Capitol BS. All of them that got caught and still being caught. All for Trump and he sitting down in Resort eating hamburger or steak with ketchup. Your dumb but could have caught a Greyhound to Washington,DC stayed in cheap motel visited the Capitol when it opened back up for tours. It would have cost less. You wouldn't have a jail sentence that on arrest record to haunt you.Trump wanted these dummies to help him stay in power. It wasn't about country it was about him.
Now ask him, was it worth ruining your life over a lie? Tell him that liar doesn’t even know or care if you exist, how long you’ll be in jail, nor about losing friends, family and jobs. Congrats. You made ‘history’ alright.. your lineage will get to wear your stain as well.
This fool and other's ruined there life over a con man and the bad part is trumpy still has millions of followers.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Comments / 32