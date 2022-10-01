ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Fred Tommy Moss
3d ago

They ain't took nothing.We took the Capitol BS. All of them that got caught and still being caught. All for Trump and he sitting down in Resort eating hamburger or steak with ketchup. Your dumb but could have caught a Greyhound to Washington,DC stayed in cheap motel visited the Capitol when it opened back up for tours. It would have cost less. You wouldn't have a jail sentence that on arrest record to haunt you.Trump wanted these dummies to help him stay in power. It wasn't about country it was about him.

HaPpYCaMpER
3d ago

Now ask him, was it worth ruining your life over a lie? Tell him that liar doesn’t even know or care if you exist, how long you’ll be in jail, nor about losing friends, family and jobs. Congrats. You made ‘history’ alright.. your lineage will get to wear your stain as well.

Boss love
3d ago

This fool and other's ruined there life over a con man and the bad part is trumpy still has millions of followers.

NBC News

Search continues for kidnapped California family

Authorities are widening the search for a suspect in the mysterious possible kidnapping of an entire family including an 8-month baby in California. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how investigators are racing against time to find them as relatives begin to speak out. Oct. 5, 2022.
DCist

D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them

Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
fox5dc.com

Police Union speaks out on officer misconduct investigation

Seven D.C. police officers and supervisors are under investigation for confiscating illegal guns without making arrests, according to D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III. In both internal messaging right after -- and in a public press release issued on Monday -- the head of the D.C. Police Union called that news conference “bizarre.”
NBC News

Judge rules naughty bits off limits at Trump dossier trial

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors cannot present evidence to a jury about the most salacious parts of a flawed dossier alleging connections between former President Donald Trump and Russia at an upcoming trial of an analyst who served as a primary source for that report.
WTOP

Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated

A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns. In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.
WUSA9

Two men shot, killed in separate shootings within 24 hours in DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were killed in separate shootings less than 24 hours apart over the weekend in Washington D.C. DC police said the first shooting happened in the 1300 block of Adams Street, Northeast just before 8:30 p.m. An 18-year-old Ronald Porter of Northeast D.C., was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
Bay Net

“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking

– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
DC News Now

7 MPD officers on administrative duty after misconduct

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Seven Metropolitan Police Department officers are on administrative duty following an investigation by Internal Affairs into misconduct. “I’m disappointed,” said Police Chief Robert Contee. “To have members who appear to do things that are not consistent with what we do, what we teach, that’s very disappointing to me.” According to Chief Contee, […]
