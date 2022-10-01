What do you get when you combine a coven of awesome local women and good causes with tons of candy and bicycles? You get one of our favorite growing Halloween trends in the Huntsville area – Witches Rides! This year there are tons of different Witch Ride events in North Alabama and you can bring the kids to ALL of them. These fun outdoor events are so much fun to watch, and it’s easy to take in the fall weather while you’re there admiring the different costumes and collecting candy. Just stay clear of the cackling witches as they whiz by the parade route!

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO