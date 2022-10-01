ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

RocketCityMom

Trick or Treat and Trunk or Treats in Huntsville and North Alabama

Halloween is around the corner and this list will help you know where to trick or treat in Huntsville! Just looking for a party? Check out our Halloween Party list. Do you know of one we missed? We’d love to add it, just send us a note at lauren@rocketcitymom.com and be sure to include the information listed here (e.g. Date/Time, Cost, URL, Location).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RocketCityMom

Where Witches Ride All Over North Alabama

What do you get when you combine a coven of awesome local women and good causes with tons of candy and bicycles? You get one of our favorite growing Halloween trends in the Huntsville area – Witches Rides! This year there are tons of different Witch Ride events in North Alabama and you can bring the kids to ALL of them. These fun outdoor events are so much fun to watch, and it’s easy to take in the fall weather while you’re there admiring the different costumes and collecting candy. Just stay clear of the cackling witches as they whiz by the parade route!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RocketCityMom

Huntsville Halloween Events Teens Will Love

For a Huntsville teenager who loves Halloween, the pickings might seem slim when it comes to fun things to do in the area, especially in 2021. Older kids still like to dress up, even though most local trick-or-treating events aren’t exactly targeting kids above the age of 12. But teens can take heart – these Huntsville Halloween for teens events below are just for them. Just be sure to bring your mask and practice safe social distancing!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RocketCityMom

Huntsville Ghost Walks & Haunted Spots in North Alabama

Taking a Ghost Walk is one of our favorite things to do on a crisp, clear autumn night in North Alabama. It’s a great way to learn more about Huntsville’s haunted history, especially when local historians are leading the guided tours. Below you’ll find several ghostly options to explore with your family!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RocketCityMom

