Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello moved to Tutwiler Prison
A former Huntsville nurse who was convicted of killing her husband, a private investigator, has been moved to the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women where she will serve out her life sentence.
Halloween Parties & Special Events in Huntsville and North Alabama
Dust off your costumes and get ready because we’ve got tons of local gatherings where you can put them to good use. Celebrating Halloween in Huntsville has never been easier with this list of local special events!. To get the full 411 about all that is happening in and...
Huntsville Weekend Roundup September 30 – October 2
Fall is officially happening this Huntsville Weekend with pumpkin patches, festivals, and more to enjoy together. Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. We’ve made it easy to find Fall Fun. When it comes to Fall Farms, North Alabama...
Trick or Treat and Trunk or Treats in Huntsville and North Alabama
Halloween is around the corner and this list will help you know where to trick or treat in Huntsville! Just looking for a party? Check out our Halloween Party list. Do you know of one we missed? We’d love to add it, just send us a note at lauren@rocketcitymom.com and be sure to include the information listed here (e.g. Date/Time, Cost, URL, Location).
Amazon Fulfillment Center catches fire again
Multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Madison for the second time in a week.
18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay
Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.
Where Witches Ride All Over North Alabama
What do you get when you combine a coven of awesome local women and good causes with tons of candy and bicycles? You get one of our favorite growing Halloween trends in the Huntsville area – Witches Rides! This year there are tons of different Witch Ride events in North Alabama and you can bring the kids to ALL of them. These fun outdoor events are so much fun to watch, and it’s easy to take in the fall weather while you’re there admiring the different costumes and collecting candy. Just stay clear of the cackling witches as they whiz by the parade route!
Human remains found in Blount County
Human remains found in Blount County last week were identified as a man missing in Marshall County, according to the sheriff's office.
Officer placed on leave after Decatur pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
Troopers identify man killed in Limestone County crash
Authorities confirm a Madison man died at the hospital after his vehicle overturned into a culvert in Limestone County on Tuesday.
Body recovered Wednesday afternoon from Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama, officials said. The Gadsden Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Black Creek gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge, the city said in a statement Wednesday night. First responders...
Human remains found in Blount County identified as missing Marshall County man
Two months after he was last seen, law enforcement has confirmed the human remains found in Blount County on Sept. 30 are that of James Tracy Denson. Denson was reported missing Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office...
Huntsville Halloween Events Teens Will Love
For a Huntsville teenager who loves Halloween, the pickings might seem slim when it comes to fun things to do in the area, especially in 2021. Older kids still like to dress up, even though most local trick-or-treating events aren’t exactly targeting kids above the age of 12. But teens can take heart – these Huntsville Halloween for teens events below are just for them. Just be sure to bring your mask and practice safe social distancing!
1 person critically injured after shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville Police say one person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday evening. That person was transported to the hospital.
Witnesses stop would-be thief with gun at Athens bar
One man is behind bars after authorities say he tried to rob a local bartender in front of an entire restaurant as witnesses stepped in to help.
Two from Pinson, one from Steele arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your […]
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Huntsville Ghost Walks & Haunted Spots in North Alabama
Taking a Ghost Walk is one of our favorite things to do on a crisp, clear autumn night in North Alabama. It’s a great way to learn more about Huntsville’s haunted history, especially when local historians are leading the guided tours. Below you’ll find several ghostly options to explore with your family!
