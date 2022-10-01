Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Facebook’s Age of Austerity Couldn’t Come at a Worse Time
You can’t management when a recession hits. But though tech platforms like Alphabet Inc. and Snap Inc. are slimming down to deal with the worldwide financial rout, Meta Platforms Inc.’s personal restructuring couldn’t come at a worse time for the agency. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg instructed employees...
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
My mom moved me to the US when I was 7 years old. Now, 21 years later I decided to move back to Colombia and my quality of life is much better.
The author's mom left Colombia for the US searching for a safer place for her four children to grow up. Now he has moved back for a better life.
Apple executive leaves after viral TikTok captures him making crude joke about ‘big-breasted women’
A top Apple executive has left the company after he was captured making an offensive joke about women in a viral TikTok video.During a car show in Pebble Beach, California, this August, TikTok creator Daniel Mac, known for interviewing drivers about their exotic cars, asked a man sitting in a rare $500,000 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren what he did for a living.“I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off,” the man responded with a laugh. @itsdanielmac Quite the occupation this man has ✍️ #mercedesbenz #supercarstiktok #slr #car ♬ original...
TechCrunch
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus waved and danced on stage at the company's AI event. Elon Musk said the bot could do more, but he 'didn't want it to fall on its face'
Tesla's long-anticipated AI robot made its official debut by dancing and waving on stage at the company's AI Day. "The robot can actually do a lot more than we showed you. We just didn't want it to fall on its face," Elon Musk said. At last year's AI Day, Musk...
musictimes.com
Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House
Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
'Quiet quitting' my toxic job gave me time back to start my own business. This is how I did it.
Georgia Gadsby March says she was expected to do up to 20 hours of overtime a week without fair compensation. "Quiet quitting" helped empower her.
Study finds the pandemic did change personalities, making young adults more neurotic and less self-disciplined
Young adults rated themselves more neurotic and less conscientious in personality assessments conducted in 2021-2022, compared to pre-pandemic data.
Woman shares a way to fold fitted sheets, leaving the internet baffled
If there's one thing that almost everyone in a houshold has dealt with it's trying to fold a fitted sheet. Amazingly, this woman folds one as if it were a regular bed sheet. How does she do this?
daystech.org
The metaverse: what is it and why should you care?
Have you ever momentarily zoned out in a gathering, solely to shortly understand that you simply’ve missed one thing completely vital, and now the dialogue is just about incomprehensible? You may very well be forgiven for questioning if all the world has carried out one thing related in terms of the so-called ‘metaverse.’
Creepy AI is ‘birthing digital humans that talk and look just like us’
ARTIFICIAL intelligence is getting increasingly advanced and has even started 'birthing digital humans'. That's according to Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines, who spoke to an MIT Technology Review podcast. Cross's AI company makes avatars of real humans and brings them to life in a digital sense. He...
daystech.org
12 Solutions To The Most Common Bluetooth Problems On Android
It may very well be that your Bluetooth in your Android cellphone or pill is supplying you with issues, which is an actual headache particularly if we regularly use equipment that connect with our units through this wi-fi connection. When we’ve got a bluetooth that doesn’t work or is unstable,...
daystech.org
Want Your iPhone to Run Faster? Clear That Cluttered Cache Today
IPhones are useful, versatile gadgets utilized by more than half of American smartphone owners. They might help you simply discover a new recipe, see what the climate goes to be like tomorrow and discover the title of the actress in HBO’s The Last Of Us (it is Bella Ramsey). iPhones are multitools that assist folks daily.
I've had the new iPhone 14 for 2 weeks. I should've listened to Steve Jobs' daughter because I now regret buying it.
Every year I try to convince myself I won't give in and buy the latest iPhone, but I keep failing and I'm even more annoyed with myself this time.
daystech.org
Mobile Mondays: Capturing and editing in Lightroom on my phone
I’ve been utilizing my Samsung S21 cell phone on and off for just a few years now to shoot and edit in Adobe Lightroom Mobile. I used Lightroom on my telephone years in the past and located it somewhat clunky and troublesome to make use of. Not to say I discovered it a lot simpler to edit in Lightroom Classic on my PC. But it has improved tremendously within the final couple of years.
msn.com
Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue accuses government of using inflation to 'enslave us for their own greed and power'
Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue took a swipe at the Biden administration on Thursday over its handling of the inflation crisis, rising grocery costs and labor shortages that continue to cripple U.S. businesses. In an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Unanue accused the White House of weaponizing inflation...
