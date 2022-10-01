ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

Facebook’s Age of Austerity Couldn’t Come at a Worse Time

You can’t management when a recession hits. But though tech platforms like Alphabet Inc. and Snap Inc. are slimming down to deal with the worldwide financial rout, Meta Platforms Inc.’s personal restructuring couldn’t come at a worse time for the agency. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg instructed employees...
INTERNET
The Independent

Apple executive leaves after viral TikTok captures him making crude joke about ‘big-breasted women’

A top Apple executive has left the company after he was captured making an offensive joke about women in a viral TikTok video.During a car show in Pebble Beach, California, this August, TikTok creator Daniel Mac, known for interviewing drivers about their exotic cars, asked a man sitting in a rare $500,000 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren what he did for a living.“I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off,” the man responded with a laugh. @itsdanielmac Quite the occupation this man has ✍️ #mercedesbenz #supercarstiktok #slr #car ♬ original...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
TechCrunch

A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space

We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
musictimes.com

Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House

Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#The Wall Street Journal
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
daystech.org

The metaverse: what is it and why should you care?

Have you ever momentarily zoned out in a gathering, solely to shortly understand that you simply’ve missed one thing completely vital, and now the dialogue is just about incomprehensible? You may very well be forgiven for questioning if all the world has carried out one thing related in terms of the so-called ‘metaverse.’
INTERNET
daystech.org

12 Solutions To The Most Common Bluetooth Problems On Android

It may very well be that your Bluetooth in your Android cellphone or pill is supplying you with issues, which is an actual headache particularly if we regularly use equipment that connect with our units through this wi-fi connection. When we’ve got a bluetooth that doesn’t work or is unstable,...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Want Your iPhone to Run Faster? Clear That Cluttered Cache Today

IPhones are useful, versatile gadgets utilized by more than half of American smartphone owners. They might help you simply discover a new recipe, see what the climate goes to be like tomorrow and discover the title of the actress in HBO’s The Last Of Us (it is Bella Ramsey). iPhones are multitools that assist folks daily.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Mobile Mondays: Capturing and editing in Lightroom on my phone

I’ve been utilizing my Samsung S21 cell phone on and off for just a few years now to shoot and edit in Adobe Lightroom Mobile. I used Lightroom on my telephone years in the past and located it somewhat clunky and troublesome to make use of. Not to say I discovered it a lot simpler to edit in Lightroom Classic on my PC. But it has improved tremendously within the final couple of years.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy