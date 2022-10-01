ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Washburn hands UNK second loss of the season

KEARNEY. Neb. — The 12th-ranked Washburn Ichabods scored four of the last five points to down 6th-ranked Nebraska Kearney in five sets (22-25, -19, -21, 19-25, -12) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. Winning at Buckle Court for the third time in five years, WU (14-3, 6-3)...
Hastings College drops a pair of home games

HASTINGS, Neb. — After beating No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan on Friday, Hastings College hosted Jamestown and Ottawa on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos first lost to the Jimmies in three sets and then the Gee Gees in five sets, 3-2.
Grand Island Library back open on Saturdays

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Public Library is back to being fully staffed and looks forward to full time hours. The library hired three new staff members. A technology librarian to help the public with technology issues and two part-time librarians. They plan to increase the number of hours they are open and will be open again on Saturdays.
Learning Curve: Celebrating education through the years

KEARNEY, Neb. — As Kearney Public Schools celebrates 150 years of education, so much has changed since they first opened their doors. Carol Staab has more from KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf, as one thing that is a constant is a teacher’s desire to be in the classroom with their students.
Pet Doc: Take a tour of Hilltop Pet Clinic's new location

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Hilltop Pet Clinic is outgrowing their current facility and will be moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th (formally Meadowlark Dental). Dr. Brandon Beebout gives a tour of the west end of the soon-to-be Hilltop Pet Clinic before it is remodeled. Hilltop Pet...
Mental Health Awareness: Bullying in schools

AXTELL, Neb. — With the school year well underway, parents hope their children are learning and developing friendships with their fellow students. But sometimes not every interaction children have in school is positive. Bullying in schools continues to be a worry for some parents, but one way to help...
Elwood woman arrested for attempted murder plot

ELWOOD, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. Valerie Miller, 39, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted first degree murder, and making terroristic threats. NSP said the investigation began last...
ELWOOD, NE

