Ellington Highs Gillian Paseka (33) lifts a shot past Stafford goalkeeper Drea Oswell in the first half Friday at Stafford High School. (Jim Michaud/Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

Madison Peacock earned All-State honors as a forward for the Bolton High girls soccer team a season ago.

On Friday, the Bulldogs’ senior captain moved into the goalkeeper’s spot and got the job done.

Peacock recorded a shutout with 11 saves as host Bolton blanked Rockville 2-0 in an NCCC game.