A sizzle
3d ago
Charlo a real clown trying to match make when he knows if Crawford moves up he'll be a mandatory challenger for his tittles and we all know Crawford will out class Charlo.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner in career nosedive with latest social media post
Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has admitted for the first time that his boxing career is heading on a downward trajectory. “The Problem,” who once fought Manny Pacquiao and was considered a Pound for Pound star, has fought just once in almost four years. Despite still being on the...
worldboxingnews.net
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford another boxing contract mess
World champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are no closer to signing on the dotted line for a massive Pay Per View. Despite months of back-and-forth discussions, Spence and Crawford will have to consider alternative opponents shortly. Jaron Ennis is the next in line to challenge Spence Jr. if...
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
Boxing Scene
Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot
Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
MMAmania.com
Emotional Mackenzie Dern releases statement after close loss at UFC Vegas 61: ‘I messed up’
ADCC and IBJJF world champion, Mackenzie Dern, crossed over from Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition to mixed martial arts (MMA) to become an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. And while she hit another setback last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61, she insists she’ll reach her goal.
Boxing Scene
Eder Jofre, Former Two-Division World Champion, Passes Away at 86
Brazil`s greatest world champion and a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Eder Jofre, has died at the age of 86. A former bantamweight and featherweight champion of the world, Jofre`s record of 72-2-4 and 50 KO`s, made him a legend. He`s part of the knockout brotherhood with 50 or more stoppages, denoting sheer might but also uncanny timing.
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall (Really This Time), Wilder Returns: October Preview
It’s been a long time since the US had the best heavyweight in the world, more than a generation now. Even falling short of being the best of his time, there’s no denying Deontay Wilder has been a spark for his era, providing the thrill of wondering what will happen when his right hand lands.
Boxing Scene
Tony Bellew Questions Why Fury is Even Considering a Charr Fight
Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew has questioned Tyson Fury for considering the possibility of making a voluntary defense of the WBC world title against Mahmoud Charr on December 3. Negotiations have collapsed for a potential clash between Fury and Anthony Joshua, with both sides confirming that a deal will not...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Craves Canelo Alvarez Showdown: "Easy Work, He's Not At His Best Anymore"
Janibek Alimkhanuly ditched his traditional clothing on September 17th, in favor of rocking Gennadiy Golovkin’s gear. On the night, the current unified middleweight champion competed for the first time in his career at the 168-pound limit against Canelo Alvarez. Though Alimkhanuly screamed at the top of his lungs, his...
Boxing Scene
Eubank Jr: Huge Amount Of Pressure On Me; If I Lose This Fight, I Retire
Chris Eubank Jr. doesn’t minimize what’s at stake. The current middleweight contender does not view losing as an option in his upcoming clash with countryman and fellow second-generation boxer Conor Benn. The two will collide in a bout at a maximum weight limit of 157 pounds atop an October 8 DAZN Pay-Per-View from The O2 in London, marking the third overall entry in their family history.
Boxing Scene
Derek Chisora and ‘Other Fighters’ Received Offer To Fight Tyson Fury in Dec., Says Hearn
The British heavyweight title fight touted as one for the ages seems less likely with each passing day. Discussions for a proposed Dec. 3 all-British showdown between WBC titlist Tyson Fury and former champion Anthony Joshua have seemingly reached an impasse, with Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, stating on Monday that the fight is now essentially dead in the water, with the caveat that discussions can resume at any point in time.
Boxing Scene
Zurdo on Canelo: We Used to Spar All the Time; Best Should Fight the Best
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez continues to insist that he has no qualms fighting Mexican countryman Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion, turned heads recently when he stated he was not interested in fighting fellow Mexicans, because it would be akin to committing an act of cultural treason. But many observers and fighters pointed out that all-Mexican fights have been a vaunted tradition in the sport and responsible for some of the greatest moments inside the ring.
Boxing Scene
Benn: I'm Coming Up, Will Be 100%; Not Ramming Burgers Down My Throat Or Portraying That Image
Conor Benn is confident of adding what he believes to be a long overdue win in the decades-long family rivalry with the Eubanks. The second-generation contender from Ilford, Essex takes a major risk in attempting to accomplish that feat, moving up more than a full weight division to challenge Chris Eubank Jr. Their catchweight bout at a maximum contract limit of 157 pounds headlines a DAZN Pay-Per-View on October 8 from The O2 in London. It comes 29 years almost to the day of the October 1993 rematch that saw Benn’s father, Nigel and Chris Eubank Sr. fight to a draw in their WBC/WBO super middleweight title unification bout.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Sr. Calls for Boycott of Eubank Jr.-Benn: ‘This Is How Brain Injuries Occur’
Chris Eubank Sr. wants the boxing world to spurn what is being touted as the biggest all-British boxing fight in recent memory. The former champion and British boxing icon recently came out against a proposed 157-pound catchweight fight between his son, the middleweight and super middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr., and rising welterweight Conor Benn. The two are set to face each other this Saturday at The O2 Arena in London. Eubank Sr. and Benn’s father, Nigel Benn, were responsible for Britain’s most fierce boxing rivalry during the 1990s.
Boxing Scene
Arum on Fury-Joshua: Hearn is Stalling Everything, He Doesn't Want Fight To Happen
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, believes Anthony Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, is dragging his feet on finalizing an agreement. The two fighters have agreed on a 60-40 split in Fury's favor, with the event being targeted to take place on December 3 in Cardiff.
Boxing Scene
Usyk's Manager Says Deontay Wilder is Real Option For Next Fight
Egis Klimas, the manager of WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, says Deontay Wilder is certainly a realistic option for his boxer's next fight. Wilder, a former WBC world champion, is returning to the ring on October 15th, when he faces Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Arum Erupts: Hearn Wanted To Kill Fury-Joshua, I Knew He'd Find a Way To Sabotage It
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is standing firm on his position that Eddie Hearn, promoter for Anthony Joshua, "killed" the possibility of a year-end showdown between the two domestic rivals. The two sides have been negotiating for the last few weeks - with...
