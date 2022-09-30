Steven Joe LaRue, age 72, resident of Bronson, Kan., died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Burial will follow in the Bronson Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Carriage House, 310 S. Main St., Fort Scott. Memorials are suggested to the Steve LaRue Memorial Fund and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, P.O. Box 347, 201 S. Main St., Fort Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.

BRONSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO