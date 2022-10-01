Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 6
If you want to nominate someone for player of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com. NOTE: The results of the poll have no influence on any of MLive’s postseason honors and are strictly for bragging rights and to express fan appreciation. Ethan...
MLive.com
Here are the conference football standings in the Jackson area through Week 6
JACKSON -- Six weeks down, three to go in high school football for the 2022 regular season. In the conference races in the Jackson area, things are heating up.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area conference football standings after Week 6
ANN ARBOR – Multiple Ann Arbor-area football teams are in the midst of conference championship races with only a few weeks left in the season. See where those teams sit in the conference standings below.
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Ohio State
The Spartans have a big challenge ahead with the No. 3 team in the nation headed to East Lansing this weekend...
MLive.com
Between two bigger games, Michigan football aims to avoid trap at Indiana
ANN ARBOR -- Between Michigan’s drought-ending win at Iowa and potential top-10 matchup with Penn State is this Saturday’s visit to Indiana. The unranked Hoosiers are 0-2 in the Big Ten and have lost 25 of their last 26 against Michigan, including a 22-point loss last season. If...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on defensive changes, recruiting amid adversity and latest transfer addition
EAST LANSING – As Michigan State looks to shore up a struggling and injury-riddled defense, personnel changes continue to be made. The latest came with two changes to the starting secondary in last week’s 27-13 loss at Maryland as the Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) dropped their third straight game.
Michigan vs Penn State game time announced
What is the Michigan vs Penn State game time?It should be a battle between two Top 10 teams. When October 15th rolls around, Michigan vs Penn State is going to be a battle that could go a long way in determining who will challenge Ohio State for the top team in the Big Ten East.
MLive.com
Napoleon volleyball player Keegan Schoendorf selected as Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- Napoleon volleyball player Keegan Schoendorf has been selected as Athlete of the Week in the Jackson area. She had 21 digs in a September 28 match as the Pirates rallied after dropping the first set to beat Addison 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19.
MLive.com
For Michigan State, chance to upset No. 3 Ohio State starts with belief
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State faced Ohio State last year, the Spartans were 9-1, ranked in the top 10 and controlled their own destiny in the hunt for a Big Ten title while also in the mix to make the College Football Playoff. As that was being mentioned...
MLive.com
Plymouth cross country star Sean Byrnes is voted Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week
Pardon the pun, but cross country runs in the Brynes’ family blood. Sean Byrnes is the third Byrnes brother to go through the Plymouth cross country program, and like his older brothers Ethan (2018) and Patrick (2021), Sean Byrnes is accustomed to winning. Adding to his long list of...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Homer wins volleyball invitational
The Homer volleyball team took first place at the Nikki Blatter Memorial Invitational on its home court, going 6-0 for the day. It is the first time the Trojans have won their home invitational in more than 20 years. Homer beat Tekonsha 25-14, 25-17, Vandercook Lake 25-14, 25-5 and Hillsdale...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s character being tested after three straight losses
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Michigan State players and coaches exited the visiting locker room at SECU Stadium on a dreary Saturday evening and boarded buses for the airport. They took another loss with them back to East Lansing. With a 27-13 defeat at Maryland, the Spartans have dropped three...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker not surprised by coaches being fired early this season
EAST LANSING – The calendar just flipped to October over the weekend but there have already been five FBS coaches fired this season. The pressure to win is obvious and that led to a handful of schools making changes before even getting halfway through the season. “It’s a production...
MLive.com
Michigan State could be biggest home underdog in decades on Saturday vs. OSU
Michigan State could be making history on Saturday, and not the type if wants to make. The Spartans on Sunday opened as 23-point underdogs for their Saturday home matchup against Ohio State, according to Circa Sports. · Watch the Michigan Wolverines on DirecTV Stream. According to Oddshark, Michigan State...
MLive.com
Warren De La Salle defense hammers Detroit Catholic Central, 28-0, in Boys Bowl
NOVI -- Two weeks ago, the heralded defense of the Warren De La Salle football team gave up a truckload of points in a surprising 43-42 loss to Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice. It was a low point for a defense that allowed just 15.3 points per game during last season’s Division 2 state championship run.
Michigan State opens as a huge home underdog vs. Ohio State
The Spartans are reeling, and have one of the best teams in the country coming to East Lansing in Week 6...
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Easy bus isn’t coming and a tremendous challenge
EAST LANSING – Michigan State has lost three in a row and the road ahead gets significantly tougher. The Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) are coming off a 27-13 defeat at Maryland last week and will host No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday (4 p.m., ABC) in East Lasing.
MLive.com
Jackson-area soccer teams learn who they will face in districts
The brackets are out for the postseason in boys soccer and teams from the Jackson area now know who they will face in district play. District play will begin October 12. Regionals will be October 25-29. The state finals at Comstock Park and Novi will be November 5.
MLive.com
Michigan State offense sputters in second half of loss at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – For the third straight game, Michigan State gave up a touchdown on the opponent’s opening drive. Unlike the previous two defeats, the Spartans delivered a quick respone on Saturday at Maryland. They drove 77 yards on eight plays and Elijah Collins scored on a...
