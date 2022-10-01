ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

MLive.com

Vote for Metro Detroit Football Player of the Week for Week 6

If you want to nominate someone for player of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com. NOTE: The results of the poll have no influence on any of MLive’s postseason honors and are strictly for bragging rights and to express fan appreciation. Ethan...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves

Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Homer wins volleyball invitational

The Homer volleyball team took first place at the Nikki Blatter Memorial Invitational on its home court, going 6-0 for the day. It is the first time the Trojans have won their home invitational in more than 20 years. Homer beat Tekonsha 25-14, 25-17, Vandercook Lake 25-14, 25-5 and Hillsdale...
HOMER, MI
MLive.com

Mel Tucker not surprised by coaches being fired early this season

EAST LANSING – The calendar just flipped to October over the weekend but there have already been five FBS coaches fired this season. The pressure to win is obvious and that led to a handful of schools making changes before even getting halfway through the season. “It’s a production...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jackson-area soccer teams learn who they will face in districts

The brackets are out for the postseason in boys soccer and teams from the Jackson area now know who they will face in district play. District play will begin October 12. Regionals will be October 25-29. The state finals at Comstock Park and Novi will be November 5.
JACKSON, MI

