Topic Mojo – A One-Of-A-Kind Data-Driven Social Media & Content Assistant Tool For A Hassle-Free Topic Research

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
idrive Offers Advanced System Updates for Its AI Dash Camera
Idrive offers advanced system check-ins for the idrive AI Cam. New AI infused technology can detect and, in some instances, cure problems incurred on the field, drastically reducing downtime and maintenance costs. All from idrive’s secure online portal, you can now easily and efficiently check on all cameras for your entire fleet. The idrive AI Cam is a next-generation dash camera with technology that identifies and interprets human driving behavior, generating critical data to improve driver performance and save lives. Idrive is a leading provider of Artificially Intelligent (AI) software and hardware for accurate driver monitoring.
Woonsocket Call
Halen Technology, a Travel and Mobile Delivery Super App, Launches Security Token Offering (STO), NFTs and Social Tokens for Seed Investors
The distribution of 300 million reward tokens is Halen’s newest perk for participating investors – the super app’s next step into web3 technology of the future will enable digital transfer of tokens. Halen Technology, a community-based super app creating an integrated world of shared services, including flight...
Woonsocket Call
NX Lighting Controls Offers New Wireless Controls Delivering Easy and Efficient Lighting Control for Any Application on One Common Platform
New to the Current lighting controls portfolio are simple and scalable options that let customers think bigger without the usual bottlenecks. NX Lighting Controls wireless controls are expressly designed to be contractor-friendly for straightforward installation and commissioning, making it much easier to provide intuitive room-based, zonal and networked control of environments without the extra training investment. With solutions for wireless, wired and hybrid configurations, NX gives lighting pros the control they crave including:
Woonsocket Call
Social Media, Government and Media & Entertainment Companies Least Trusted by Consumers to Keep Personal Data Secure
Banking & Finance, Healthcare and Consumer Technology Companies most trusted industries to protect personal information. Citizens of Germany, Australia, the UK and France are the least trusting when it comes to security of personal data. The vast majority of data breach victims have experienced a negative impact on their lives,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woonsocket Call
Alpha Analyze Presents a New Platform to Eliminate Wealth Gap Through Education
Amsterdam, The Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - Alpha Analyze, an educational platform and portfolio management service provider with a community-focused ethic, has announced plans to further its aim of making a wealth-building routine accessible for everyone. The Company presents its new website with an educational platform exactly for this purpose.
Woonsocket Call
As 'Hygiene Theater' Declines, Violet Defense UV Technology Helps Travel, Hospitality Stay Safe
ORLANDO, Fla. - October 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) As travel ramps up in the post-pandemic world, especially as it gets closer to the holiday travel season, Violet Defense provides sanitary firepower to hotels, restaurants, and more. Violet Defense's UV technology has emerged as a premier preventative solution within the travel and hospitality sectors.
Woonsocket Call
Studio Desk Announces Release of Resistance Fitness System (RFS), an Easy-To-Use New Home Fitness System
Resistance Fitness System (RFS) is a Newly Invented Home Fitness System that Offers Users a Seamless Home Gym Experience in Substitution for the Use of Professional Gym Equipment. Studio Desk announced today, the launch of a new home fitness system – Resistance Fitness System (RFS), the one-stop solution to making...
Woonsocket Call
Billionaire NFTs Marking First Year of Optimizing Passive Income Relating Shoe Industry
This October, Billionaire NFTs celebrates their full-year anniversary of helping investors enter the blockchain while providing passive income options through Men and Women's shoe collections. Billionaire NFTs is a digital and physical marketplace that provides a platform for customers, investors, and collectors to enter the blockchain ecosystem and global marketplace....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
Li Jia Ran wins the 2022 16th Creative China National Design Award for Integrated Design in Web Design
“My art has always been about telling complicated stories through composition and conveying messages with imagery," - Ms Li Jia Ran. Ms. Li Jia Ran has won the 2022 "16th Creative China National Design Award" for integrated design for her function and innovation in the web design industry! The "16th Creative China National Design Award", organised by the Beijing Chinese and Foreign Academy of Visual Arts and the Organizing Committee of the "Creative China" Design Award, and co-organized by the Chinese and Foreign Design Institute and the editorial board of "China Creative Design Yearbook," was officially launched in Chengdu, China in March 2022.
Woonsocket Call
$5.84 Billion Worldwide Subscription & Billing Management Industry to 2031 - Rising Penetration of Electronic Media and Devices is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Subscription & Billing Management Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global subscription & billing management market. The global subscription & billing management market is expected to grow from...
Woonsocket Call
Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions Resource 2022: Learn the "Shop Secrets" that Can Help you Negotiate the Labyrinths of Mergers and Acquisitions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Negotiated Acquisitions of Companies, Subsidiaries and Divisions" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Learn the "shop secrets" that can help you negotiate the labyrinths of mergers and acquisitions. This masterful resource analyzes the relevant law and provides a strong dose of practice. It includes advice on structuring deals,...
Woonsocket Call
Planet DDS Announces Strong Company Growth in 2022
Achieved significant increases in company metrics in the first 8 months of 2022 over 2021. Realized a 126% increase in number of practice locations, 85% increase in employee headcount and 55% increase in company revenue. Growth better positions Planet DDS to support dental practices nationwide, supporting the industry’s move towards...
Woonsocket Call
Studio Desk Anticipates the Release of New Desk Model – BEAT 2.0
Studio Desk is Set to Release New Desk Model – Beat 2.0, the Second Version of the Popular Desk Model BEAT Series. Studio Desk, a reputable company in Europe specializing in the design and manufacture of transcendent studio desks for home and professional music producers, announced today, its plans of releasing a new recording desk model – BEAT 2.0, an improved second version of the widely known desk model BEAT Series.
Woonsocket Call
High Price of Electric Vehicles Deters Over 60% of UK and US Potential Buyers, New Juniper Research Survey Finds
A new Juniper Research survey has found that 66% of UK respondents and 61% of US respondents are discouraged from adopting electric vehicles due to their high purchase price. It noted that electric vehicles must demonstrate lower running costs compared to traditional vehicles to justify the initial expenditure. Electric vehicles...
Woonsocket Call
Childempire.shop Online Store of Child’s Care Introducing new Product line of Clothes, Toys, Utensils
US - October 4th, 2022 - US’s market is a huge market for anything you want to sell or buy. If we talk about clothing then you will be surprised to see the brands and market. Like this ,if we talk about the Children accessories, you will be amazed that the how huge and vast market it is.
Woonsocket Call
Napier Welcomes Industry Leader Julian Clarke to Lead Its Global Corporate Development
Napier, a global end-to-end intelligent compliance platform and provider of advanced financial crime risk management solutions, has announced the appointment of Julian Clarke as its new Global Head of Corporate Development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005975/en/. In his new role, Clarke is set to...
Woonsocket Call
The Complete Guide To Getting An Indian Visa Application
The Indian visa online service is now available to assist users with the application process. This new service includes assistance with the application process and is available to all users. Using the online service, users can now submit their visa applications faster and easier than ever before. website india-visa-online.org is...
Halp, the Digital Study Abroad Coaching Platform, Raises $4M Led by Lerer Hippeau and Serena Ventures
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Halp, a tech-enabled international college admissions coach, today announced the close of a $4M seed funding round. Lerer Hippeau and Serena Ventures led the funding. Also participating were N49P, Shed Capital, Gambit Partners, and angels including Sam Blyth, Drew Stevens, Merrick Read, Kaiz Alarakyia, Kyle Doner, and Brandon Swartz. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005260/en/ Pictured are the Halp founders Matthew McLellan, Marc Fielding and Justin Mills (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0