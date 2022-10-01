Topic Mojo – A One-Of-A-Kind Data-Driven Social Media & Content Assistant Tool For A Hassle-Free Topic Research

“My art has always been about telling complicated stories through composition and conveying messages with imagery," - Ms Li Jia Ran. Ms. Li Jia Ran has won the 2022 "16th Creative China National Design Award" for integrated design for her function and innovation in the web design industry! The "16th Creative China National Design Award", organised by the Beijing Chinese and Foreign Academy of Visual Arts and the Organizing Committee of the "Creative China" Design Award, and co-organized by the Chinese and Foreign Design Institute and the editorial board of "China Creative Design Yearbook," was officially launched in Chengdu, China in March 2022.

WORLD ・ 6 HOURS AGO