Woonsocket Call
DocGo Mobile Health Services Now Available to Cigna Customers in New York and New Jersey
DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced its mobile health services are now available to Cigna commercial customers in New York and New Jersey, beginning October 1, 2022. DocGo provides customers with access to quality health care outside of traditional medical facilities with a model...
Woonsocket Call
New Research from Pearl Offers Insight into Dental Patient Trust and Perceptions of Technology
71% of patients would be more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they were using AI software to assist in x-ray evaluation. Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report.
Woonsocket Call
Social Media, Government and Media & Entertainment Companies Least Trusted by Consumers to Keep Personal Data Secure
Banking & Finance, Healthcare and Consumer Technology Companies most trusted industries to protect personal information. Citizens of Germany, Australia, the UK and France are the least trusting when it comes to security of personal data. The vast majority of data breach victims have experienced a negative impact on their lives,...
Woonsocket Call
ONWARD Announces Topline Results from the LIFT Home Study Supporting Safety and Feasibility of ARC-EX Therapy to Treat People with Spinal Cord Injury at Home
LIFT Home study evaluated the safety and feasibility of ARC-EX Therapy in the home setting. 100% of subjects completed the study with no reported serious adverse events. 97% of therapy sessions were successfully completed supporting the feasibility of home use. ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating...
Woonsocket Call
$9.38 Billion Worldwide Marine Engines Industry to 2031 - Growth in International Marine Freight Transport is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Marine Engines Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global marine engines market. The global marine engines market is expected to grow from $8.76 billion in 2021 to...
Woonsocket Call
Indian Visa Photo Requirements – One-Step Solution For All
The Government of India has recently updated the photograph requirements for applicants seeking an Indian visa. All applicants must now submit a passport-style photograph that meets the following criteria: - The photograph must be taken against a white background. - The full face and shoulders of the applicant must be visible in the photo. Applicants are advised to have their photographs taken at a passport photo service provider that can meet these requirements. For more information on Indian visa requirements, please visit the website of the Government of India's Ministry of Home Affairs.
Woonsocket Call
The Process Of Obtaining A US Visa For Danish Citizens
Citizens can now take advantage of the us visa online service when applying for an American visa. This service is designed to simplify the visa application process and provide a more convenient option for those who wish to travel to the United States. The website www.us-visa-online.org offers since 2014 specialized...
Woonsocket Call
What Is The Indian Visa Procedure for German Citizens
The government of India has announced a new online application process for German citizens applying for an Indian visa. We believe that this new process will be more convenient and efficient for our customers, and we look forward to helping them with their travel plans. We are pleased to announce...
Woonsocket Call
A Comprehensive Guide To Applying A Canada Visa
We are pleased to announce that customers can now apply for a Canadian visa online, in just minutes. There is no longer a need to visit a consulate or embassy.This new service is convenient and easy to use, and it will save our customers time and money. Applying for a visa online is fast, simple and secure.We hope that this new service will make it easier for our customers to travel to Canada.
Woonsocket Call
A Guide To American Visas For French Citizens
US visa online, a specialized and secure visa application service, is pleased to announce that starting today, French citizens can apply for an American visa online.This new and convenient service will help streamline the visa application process for French travellers, making it easier and faster to obtain the necessary travel documents. us visa online is committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers, and we are confident that this new service will be a valuable addition.
Woonsocket Call
Gatik and Loblaw Make History with First Fully Driverless Deployment in Canada
Milestone signifies the first time nationwide that the safety driver has been removed from an autonomous commercial delivery route. Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, today announced the launch of its fully driverless commercial operations with Canada’s leading food and pharmacy retailer, Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L, “Loblaw”). Gatik is now moving select online grocery orders, for Loblaw’s PC Express service, with a fleet of multi-temperature autonomous box trucks.
Woonsocket Call
NovaSight Announces FDA 510(K) Clearance of CureSight™ Digital Amblyopia Therapy
FDA 510 (K) clearance was based on a pivotal clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of this novel eye-tracking-based amblyopia therapy vs eye patching, the gold standard. Airport City, Israel - October 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) NovaSight, a rapidly growing, pediatric-focused eye-care company, announced today that the U.S. Food...
Woonsocket Call
Norwegian citizens can now apply for an Indian visa online with the help of India visa Online
The process of applying for an Indian visa online is now simpler than ever before. Norwegian citizens can now submit their application form and receive all the necessary assistance from our team of experts. This will ensure that their application is successful. Norwegian citizens can now apply for an Indian...
Woonsocket Call
How To Get A Turkish Visa As a United States Citizen
Turkey visa online is excited to announce the addition of Turkey visas for US citizens. This new service will make it easier for customers to travel to Turkey and enjoy all that the country has to offer. With this new service, customers will be able to apply for a visa online and receive their visa in a few simple steps. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience when travelling to Turkey, and we believe that this new service will do just that.
Woonsocket Call
Particle radioactivity linked to pollution-associated heart attack and stroke death
Particle radioactivity, a characteristic of air pollution that reflects the colorless, odorless gas radon found in fine particulate matter (PM2.5) air pollution, increased the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, especially from heart attack or stroke, according to findings of a new study. Particle radioactivity appeared to enhance the toxicity...
